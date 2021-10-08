Former players of India, coach greets swing queen Meghna Singh | Cricket

A batter always finds it difficult to handle swing, especially those that stray from the stump. Young Indian bowler Meghna Singh has a good outswinger who loves to bowl in thankless circumstances.

Singh’s two wickets in the stand-alone pink ballTest against Australia last week didn’t surprise coach and mentor Lakshharaj Tyagi, who has cared for her in Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh since 2016.

I was surprised (when I saw) Meghna’s style of poignant red cherry for the first time. Although her early deliveries to the nets on the grass of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium were quirky due to a prodigious swing, she was soon on target. On the first day of training, batters were barely able to play the ball, Tyagi said.

She (Meghna) is a natural and a great prospect for India. The way she threw together with Pooja Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami in the Test in Australia was amazing. I’m sure Meghna must have learned a lot from Jhulan, said Tyagi, who has spawned many junior India and Ranji Trophy stars.

She (Meghna) needs more control and that comes with experience. She must avoid throwing the ball both short and on the leg side. She also needs to learn about a batter’s weakness. Speed ​​doesn’t matter much, if a swing bowler has control over the line and length of the deliveries.

What works in Singh’s favor is that she has always been a keen learner. Sometimes she becomes almost unplayable, especially when she throws the ball on the center leg at the right length spot. That’s the best delivery in her arsenal.

Unusually for a newcomer, Singh, 27, was on target in the Test, quickly sequencing the wickets of Annabel Sutherland (3) and Sophie Molineux (2). Molineux couldn’t read the length of the throw and was stuck for the wicket after Sutherland flipped a regulation catch to keeper Taniya Bhatia for a throwing throw.

Singh was well supported by fellow young pacer Vastrakar (3/49) and Goswami (2/33) before Australia declared their first innings at 241/9 in response to India’s first inning score of 377/8 in the rain-interrupted Test that ended in a draw.

After the match in Carrara, Australia, Captain Mithali Raj said: Jhulan has always been our best bowler for so many years and we saw why she was the best. She shared her experience and young sailors Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh got the opportunity next to Jhulan so that they learn a lot.

Former India pacer Hemlata Kala agreed with Tyagi that Singh would do well for India. I’ve been watching her since her under-19s and I’m convinced of her natural talent for swing bowling, said Kala, who took five wickets in seven Tests. She has her own style and needs to establish her own image, she said.

Kala, a former chairman of the selection committee, also praised India’s decision to field three pacesetters. It shows that the attack on Indian pace bowling is growing rapidly. The real test for them would come at next year’s World Cup in New Zealand, where the pacesetters can really test their skills.

Former India captain and cricket analyst Anjum Chopra also praised Singh. She got the ball swinging and was consistent with line and length in one day matches. She also played a good part in the test match, and it was nice to see her take her chance on the big stage, said Chopra, now on a commentary assignment in IPL in the UAE.

Speaking separately, all three said there is no Indian bowler who can compare to Goswami. Tyagi spoke on behalf of all of them when he said not only Meghna but others in the Indian team will have to work hard to replace Jhulan. But she does have the ability to become a bowler like Jhulan.

Chopra added: Meghna doesn’t have to become a Jhulan. She should only focus on her strengths and try to stay consistent. Her fitness and temperament will be tested as she plays in different conditions and against different opponents.