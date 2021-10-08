Tylers Take: Week 6 College Football Betting

Last week, the column got back on track with 5-3 in the week. I went back to what worked for me for years in playing unders and we came out green on the other side because all four of them cashed in relatively easily.

This week I have a few more unders in the game and even an over bet for you to go along with some matchup bets in what should be another loaded slate of college football. Let’s dive into week 6!

Michigan @ Nebraska Below 50.5



On the one hand, you have Nebraska, which is usually the butt of jokes in the Big Ten, but they started to gain a lot more respect for their game so far in 2021. Usually Nebraska is defined as soft, but this year they looked actually nice looking good in the trenches.

On defense, the Huskers come in at number 44 in hasty defense this week and those numbers are a bit skewed as they’ve played an extra game compared to everyone else before them. On offense, they have played the ball well and are at number 14 in hasty offense.

Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the other hand, Michigan has become Michigan again. They focus on attacking with a heavy run and defensively they try to take the run away. So far it has worked as the Wolverines are number 35 in rush defense and number 7 in hasty attack. As long as this recipe works, I don’t see Michigan holding back.

In front of me I see two teams who like to play attacking football, but they will encounter two front sevens who have held up well against opposing hasty attacks. I also see two coaches who have found a recipe that works and don’t want to run if they don’t have to. If that trend continues here, I think 50.5 feels a lot of points.

The Irish are coming into this game after their first defeat of the season and are still 4-1, but this team could very easily be 2-3 if it weren’t for some lucky turnover stoppages early in the season. I’ve been on the Fade Notre Dame train all season and it doesn’t stop here as they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Hokies.

Ryan Hunt-US TODAY Sports

A lot of thought has gone into the Notre Dame quarterback’s play, but that just obscures the real problem that is this offensive line. Notre Dame is a program known for its good lines, but this group just doesn’t have that same prowess. This week, Notre Dame comes in at No. 128 in sacks allowed on the season, No. 129 in loss allowed tackles, No. 124 in hasty offense, and are the worst in the nation in terms of gear. This line is definitely not going to get a push against anyone who will be a problem against this Virginia Tech front.

So far this season Virginia Tech’s front seven has been unbelievably good. This week they come in at number 17 in total sacks of the year, and they are at number 3 in Defensive Havoc, which combines sacks, tackles for loss, forced turnovers and deflected passes divided by total plays. Essentially, a top-five ranking means this Virginia Tech defense is swarming to football and a lot…havoc!

With almost no running threat, Notre Dame will have to take to the air, which will not make things any better, as the Hokies are number 34 in allowed passing yards. Overall, I think this is a matchup nightmare for the Irish attack. Add to that the fact that it’s a night game in Blacksburg and I’m very much signed up for the Hokies as a… house dog?!

Penn State (+105ML) @ Iowa

Speaking of lucky turnover breaks, no one in the country has been luckier at that stage of the game than the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this game, Iowa ranks #1 in the nation in revenue margin, at +12 on the year.

In fairness to Iowa, you have to give their defense some credit as they were clearly in a position to make a lot of plays, but I just don’t think this kind of run is sustainable. Eventually the voodoo magic has to come off. Last week I thought it was going to end because Marylands Taulia Tagovailoa had only thrown one interception in the season and he came out and threw FIVE OF THEM TO IOWA. It’s absolutely mind-boggling, but it has to end sometime for the sake of my sanity.

Every time I look at this team I turn into Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad.

This week, the Hawkeyes get Penn State and Sean Clifford. Normally Sean Clifford bet on not turning the ball around would play with fire, but so far this year he has been good in that division with three interceptions during the season. Those three picks are the only three turnovers that Penn State has had, which is number 11 in the nation. Maybe that’s also devil magic, but one of them will have to give in here.

If Penn State is able to hold the football, I like them in this place. Iowas sales magic has kept their offense going soft as they lead the nation in the average starting position in the field. We have yet to see this offense by Iowa drive football across the field consistently.

If Penn State can force them to have regular first downs, I think they have an advantage with their defense. In turn, I believe this offense can find some holes in the Iowa defense and score enough to win the football game. It’s a small spread, so I’ll take the plus money on the Penn State money line and hope that the voodoo that Iowa City somehow creates finally disappears.

Fast Hitters

UCONN @ UMASS Above 57: Come on, you gotta have a bet here. I have yet to play this college football season, but I think I’ve found my place here. We have the no. 118 and no. 129 rated teams in terms of total defense. Points should be enough here.

David Butler II-US TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (-3) vs. Texas: I think this offense is starting to come alive in Oklahoma, and Texas has been very prone to giving up explosive play. For that reason I have decided against the under and will go here with OU.

High School (-13.5) @ Navy: I usually hate betting against option teams as underdogs, but I think this might be a place to do it. SMU’s attack is to the top in all passing stats, and their line of defense has held up well against the run. Can play this SMU (-7) first half instead.

Georgia @ Auburn under 47: These two run defenses are the top ten in the nation against two good hasty fouls. It seems like a game that will be much in vain.

Arkansas @ be Miss under 66.5: Arkansas should have no problem running into this Ole Miss defense, and the Rebels keep the ball on the ground more than most think they’re in 10th place in a rush offensive. 66 feels high here.