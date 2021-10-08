Acceptance of Carey Price’s decision a positive step for hockey

In preparation for the soft launch of our new radioactivity, I picked up Nick Kypreoss’ new book Undrafted to get a little more background on the man I’d be spending my day-to-day life with. Real Kyper and Bourne will be a great thing to do, although it had to start this week from our respective homes. The good news is that we’ll be in the studio in time for the start of the Leafs season, and our focus will be just that: How does this (all of it) affect the Leafs? The book was great and half way through I came across a very familiar story that feels relevant today.

Kyper was on a positive offensive run during one of his most effective seasons, but after falling out with Ken Baumgartner, he felt a sharp pain in his stomach. He didn’t want his overprotective trainer to add him to the list of guys on the shelf with abdominal and groin injuries, so he kept his mouth shut. He was constantly jockeying for his role in the lineup and Ice Age and couldn’t bear the thought of passing that opportunity on to someone else. You know how things like this go: within weeks he was out for the rest of the season with a big tear in his stomach, resigned from the press to see how other players took advantage of what his minutes had been.

What is recognizable is not mentioning an injury so as not to give up your roster spot and ice age, only to do something much worse and cost yourself much heavier. It doesn’t just cost you either – if your team chooses you in the lineup over other players, missing out on more of the time hurts the squad too. It’s not just that I did it, it’s hard to find someone with half a hockey career who can’t tell a similar story.

Which brings me to Carey Price, and the idea of get some help when you need help before you are not to help. It’s all related and connected with the idea that sometimes appearing doesn’t appear when you zoom out.

I don’t claim to know the details of the pricing situation, nor am I interested in speculating as to why he’s in the NHL’s player assistance program. But I do know that I’m both sorry that he and his family have to go through whatever it is, and I’m glad they’re solving a problem that certainly didn’t just surface in the past week.

I’ve been close to a struggle in my life, and one thing I’ve learned is that when someone needs help, their problem should become their number one priority, no matter what else they feel more responsible for — kids, teammates, husbands, their careers, whatever. For alcoholics, they were told to list their priorities according to importance, including family, finances, sobriety, work, safety and so on. After it’s done, it’s explained that they have to be willing to lose everything they thought was more important than sobriety. Without it, everything else is gone.

That’s just one problem (and again, unrelated to Price’s specifics), but it’s the same for substance abuse, mental health, and a host of other office complications. If you can’t take care of one thing that pulls you down, you can’t properly give yourself to the other things and the whole thing will fall apart. Like a hockey player’s abs tear, you have to be prepared to face small signs of a problem before it turns into a big tear.

This concept — tackling and solving minor problems so you can show up to your friends, family, and teammates — used to garner the opposite of respect in the hockey community. Players are supposed to be tough, right? Hell, men in general aren’t supposed to show weakness in our culture. Twenty years ago and after it was even worse. But there seems to be a growing acceptance that not only taking care of themselves is a benefit to the person concerned, it allows them to get better and appear their best in the big picture. In that Kypreos example, he might only have to miss a few games to rest that abs, leaving him in the lineup ahead of his teammates. Figuring out non-physical conditions is no different.

The Canadiens weren’t perfect in terms of putting hockey aside and focusing on people, which has been the focus after their 2021 roster. But to their credit, they backed their own in Jonathan Drouin – a player who struggled with fear and insomnia — and they’ve welcomed him again this season for a fresh start. I hope both sides reap the benefits of allowing the player to step away.

The Habs are a great example of a team navigating – at times imperfectly – what was a shifting path to victory at all costs mentality that defined the earlier eras of NHL hockey. You just can’t burn through real people your way to success anymore and claim it was worth it. I can’t imagine a team accepting a few decades ago that one of their top players was offside during a full-back Stanley Cup run, boding well for the direction the understanding has moved in across the league.

That course will only become clearer over the years, because teams benefit from it. By helping people with themselves, teams can get the best out of themselves, whether the condition is physical or mental. This environment should create less what happened to that man, he was so promising stories. In the hours since the news broke, Canadiens management and players — and players across the league — have shown nothing but support for Carey Price in finding the best version of himself. I’ve never heard a soul say – publicly or privately – that the man makes a lot of money, he should put his head down and sort it out. Made progress.

The reality in competitive sports is that players will always go through roadblocks hoping that problems will solve themselves. That’s okay too. Working beyond discomfort is part of what helps top-level athletes achieve that status. It’s just important to know that they have options these days. Printing is not mandatory. That when there are issues holding them back, nagging issues that can be harmful to linger, it’s acceptable to ask for help, step back, and rejoin when they’re ready.

We’ve seen too many former players suffer and regret decisions they made while playing. If the hockey culture shows that it will be there for them now, it will help them and everyone around them find a much more fulfilling life later on.