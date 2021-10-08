Newly appointed environment minister found following adult-oriented Twitter accounts

To his credit, this is one of the more advanced technical problems a Japanese politician has faced.

Earlier this week, Japan welcomed its 100th Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to office. As part of the change came a cabinet shuffle in which Shinjiro Koizumi was replaced as environment minister.

However, Koizumi had certainly left his mark by introducing a levy on plastic shopping bags that would have reportedly reduced plastic consumption across the country. He was also famous for infamously vowing to make the fight against climate change “sexy” in 2019. His use of a fairly common English expression to “make something sexy” in the sense of making it more exciting and attractive was a little difficult for some Japanese to understand. As a result, they assumed that Koizumi was speaking in a more literal sense and that he was mistakenly seen as a bit of an odd one out.

A whole news story about the use of the word ‘sexy’ by the former minister and the government’s response to it

Koizumi’s replacement, 67-year-old veteran politician Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, looked like he would have a more sobering influence on the environment minister role. That is, until just one day after his term, Twitter users discovered that he surpassed Koizumi by far.

“Is @244yamaguchi the right account for Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, the newly appointed Environment Minister to replace Shinjiro Koizumi? If so, he follows a surprising number of sexy accounts.”

This Twitter user and others continued to post several screenshots of Twitter accounts Yamaguchi followed and featured prominent photos and videos of big-breasted women, such as, but not limited to, the “Japan Big Tits Review Blog.” Some other accounts offered look at big boobs in exchange for money in their bios.

When the news of these online connections broke, Yamaguchi followed 96 Twitter accounts, but this number has since been reduced to 11, including his hometown’s tourism association and, interestingly, The daily show, along with its host Trevor Noah.

J-Cast News contacted Yamaguchi’s office, who explained the cause of this really horny looking list of followers. It seems it was a combination of popular methods sometimes used to artificially build a Twitter following.

First, Yamaguchi followed a “followback account”,that is an account that is simply exchanged and nothing more. Some people use these to increase their own following, and it’s possible the follow back account Yamaguchi asked for the follow up via a DM request.

Japanese follow back accounts like below are easy to find by searching

I have a dream today! — @100% (@tiijiji1jj) October 7, 2021

At the time, the follow back account seemed relatively normal, but at some point after Yamguchi and Yamguchi started following each other, the account was turned into big boobs content to increase its own following, all unbeknownst to Yamaguchi .

In the meantime, Yamaguchi’s account also used a service that automatically tracks some, but not all, accounts that followed Yamaguchi. The service seemed to decide which accounts to follow automatically based on the types of accounts Yamaguchi was already following. Since Yamaguchi followed a relatively small number of accounts compared to his number of followers, when the follow-back account switched to large breast content, the auto-following service seems to have decided that large breasts must be a major concern of Yamaguchi, which triggered it. to automatically follow other accounts with similar content that would not have passed the filter before.

The story seems reasonable given that the adult content on his list was curiously similar and specific to big Japanese boobs. Plus, Yamaguchi’s own posts show that he was never really an avid Twitter user, averaging about one tweet a month, so he probably never paid much attention to his home timeline.

“Olympic Games, table tennis, Mizutani’s tenacity, there are many things that inspire us.” [Yamaguchi’s only tweet in the month of July]

And so it looks like the new minister has been given a crash course in the importance of protecting his social media environment, but for a short while he really made the fight against climate change sexier than ever.

Source: J-Cast News, Hachima Kiko

Top image: SoraNews24

Want to hear the latest articles from SoraNews24 as soon as they’re published? Follow us on facebook and Twitter!