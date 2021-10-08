bears vs. Raiders Picks: Point Spread, Total, Player Props, Trends for Justin Fields vs. Derek Carr at week 5

While he may have already had two starts, the Justin Fields era in Chicago officially kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas after head coach Matt Nagy announced that the first round rookie will be the Bears’ starter. Fields took his first career win as a pro against Detroit last week and his final test as he rises to the top of the depth chart is a matchup with the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Entering Week 5, Las Vegas is looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season the last time they saw the Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”

In this space we are going to cover all the different betting angles this game has to offer. In addition to looking at the spread and total, we’ll also be handing in some of our favorite player props.

All NFL Odds via Caesar’s Sportsbook.

How to watch?

Date:sunday 10 oct. |Time:16:05 ET

Venue:Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV:CBS|Current:Paramount+ (click here)

To follow:CBS Sports App

Opportunities: Raiders -5.5, O/U 44

Line movement

Last Chances: Las Vegas Raiders -5.5

The Raiders opened in this game as a 6.5-point favorite, but that number quickly dropped to 4.5 on Sunday. So far, however, things are starting to move back toward Las Vegas, with the spread widening to 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.

the choice: Raiders -4.5. It’s never easy to play in a short week, as the Raiders will do in week 5, but it’s even harder not to have important pillars for your team. That’s the situation Chicago is in with David Montgomery running back for this game. Things could get even more dire for the Bears as both Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks are also dealing with injuries and have missed practice time. Combine that with a Las Vegas team looking for the win column after a reality check game against the Chargers on Monday night and this number feels like it’s closer to where it was when it opened.

Main trend:Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games on the road.

Over/Under total

The total in this game has remained relatively stable as this week has progressed. After opening at 45, it has shifted half a point in any direction, as high as 45.5 and as low as 44.5, where it currently resides.

the choice:Over 44.5. Since the Bears may be missing some key figures on defense (or have them at less than 100%), this is beneficial to the Raiders as they are able to string together scoring checkers and help push this total up. Fields will likely be asked to play with his feet more now that Montgomery is offside, which could also help the Bears move the chains offensively. The Raiders allow 5.8 yards per game this season, a figure just outside the bottom 10 in the league. Chicago was strong in this category (4.1 yards per play, second lowest in the NFL), but that changes if they miss Hicks and/or Mack.

Main trend: Over is 5-0 in the last five games for the Raiders after an outright loss.

Player props to consider

Justin Fields total rushing yards: over 29.5 (-120). Fields has already gone over this number once this season and will likely see more work in the running game with Montgomery on the sidelines.

Hunter Renfrow Total Receipts: Over 4.5 (-115). Renfrow has surpassed this total in all games this season and is second on the team in goals, only to Darren Waller.

Allen Robinson total receiving yards: over 55.5 (-115).Fields has yet to really lean on his star receiver in Robinson, but the two seemed to build some chemistry last week by completing all three goals for 63 yards. I feel like this relationship continues to thrive in Vegas.