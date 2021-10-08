Sports
Kingsford football seniors each honor a special teacher in a unique way | WJMN
KINGSFORD, I. (WJMN) – Sports Zone highlights a variety of student athletes each week, but you can’t have student athletes without the teachers who helped them get to where they are today. As a way of thanking the teachers who have made an impact on their lives, the seniors of Flivver football decided to do something special to show teachers how much they really mean to them.
“So we have a win, win, win program in football,” Sawyer Pugh said. “The first win is the class win, so everyone has to get good grades and everyone has to keep up with their schoolwork. The second victory is winning in the community and giving back to everyone who supports us. The third victory is winning on the football field. We took part in our second win and we decided that all seniors would go back to a former teacher and give them their jerseys in appreciation of what they have done for us. ”
Each senior went out with their sweater in hand to show their appreciation to someone who means so much to each of them.
“I chose Mr. Christesen,” Pugh said. “He’s always there for me. He has my phone number, texts me all the time and sees how I’m doing. He always keeps in touch with how I’m doing in sports, how I’m doing in school and care make sure I’m okay.”
Although Pugh had Mr. Christesen as a teacher 5 years ago, he still wanted to make sure he showed his gratitude to someone who shaped him into the person he is today.
“I can’t really put it into words, it really meant the world,” said Tom Christesen, a social studies teacher at Kingsford Middle School. “I tried to explain to him how much it meant, but it was really hard to explain. You get kids in class all the time and you love all your kids and when they come back with something like that to thank you even though he’s a senior now and I had him in 7th grade, and when he was in 6th grade for youth football, to show that appreciation, you can’t really put it into words. I was just over the moon. I still am!”
No matter what stage of life these educators have had an impact on, it reminds them that their hard work never goes unnoticed.
“So before we got home, our coach told us to pick someone who really had an impact on our lives as a teacher and I gave my jersey to Ms. Sturm because I thought she was really the one who had the most influence on me,” Brody said. Kopp. “Last year I went through a rather difficult phase in my life and she was there for me all the time and that’s what really made her stand out.”
“I was obviously very moved and you don’t do things expecting people to recognize you or anything and the fact that he did kind of proves what a great young man he is,” Susan Sturm, a Mechatronics Instructor at the Dickinson Iron Technical Education Center said. “He said something about tearing up because it’s about one of the nicest things anyone can say is that you positively impacted their lives.”
Their relationship goes way beyond the classroom and is something they will both cherish forever.
“She means a lot to me,” Kopp said. “She really looks a bit like my mom here at school and just helps me a lot.”
“I think about him so much and how he took adversity, turned it around, lifted himself and really became a better student than he was before,” Sturm said. “When someone like him chooses me, it’s even more special because I look up to him and when someone like that chooses you, it really means something. I was like the little kid who went home and said, “Look what I’ve made you see what I’ve got!” And my son, who graduated from Kingsford three years ago, said, ‘Boy, I wish we’d had the chance to do that for our teachers.’ So it’s a really positive thing and just another way to thank the teachers because you don’t always take the time to do that and I was beyond flattered and honoured.”
