Bryan doubles teams back to Division II district tennis tournament | Bryan Times
Bryan’s girls tennis team got off to a big start in the Division II sectional tournament in Ottawa Hills on Thursday, as both doubles teams earned a trip back to the districts while two singles players are still chasing a district berth.
The top four singles and top four doubles teams will advance to the Division II district tournament at Port Clinton High School on Wednesday.
Bryan senior Emilee Bassett and junior Reese Grothaus, who reached the state doubles tournament a year ago, dropped just three games in total in their two games on Thursday to advance to the semifinals. Seniors Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler, who were also district doubles qualifiers last season, lost just six games en route to the Golden Bears semifinals.
2 seed Bassett and Grothaus defeated Toledo Central Catholic’s Jen Pryer and Jane Cowell 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and Toledo Christian’s Lexi Rogers and Trina Moore 6-0, 6-1 in the second round. quarterfinals. Bassett makes her third trip to the district doubles tournament.
3 seed Taylor and Wheeler defeated Wauseon’s Brianna Hays and Emily Holcomb 6-2, 6-2 in the second round before beating Abbie Short and Katie Rose of Archbold 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals .
In singles, Bryan seniors Kaitlyn Posey and Mckenzie Adams advanced to the quarterfinals and are one win away from a district berth.
Posey, the No. 4 seed, crossed to 6-0, 6-0 victories over Toledo Scott’s Deena Hampton and Napoleon’s Jasmine Fife. Adams also didn’t drop a game, as she recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins over Toledo Rogers’ Savanna Sweeney, Napoleon’s Kylee Gerken, and Maumee’s Beverly O’Neal.
Bryan senior Katie Seaman won her opening match 6-0, 6-0 against Taliyah Neely of Toledo Rogers, but lost to Lorelei Huber of Ottawa Hills 6-0, 6-0 in the second round of No. 2.
The Division II section tournament will be concluded on Saturday. Posey will compete with Sophia Poling of Toledo Central Catholic to try to reach her third district tournament (doubles in 2019, singles in 2020), while Adams will take on Archbold’s No. 3 seed Sophie Schramm.
Bassett and Grothaus will face No. 4 seed Bre Rottendam and Elise Ansberg of Ottawa Hills in the semifinals. Taylor and Wheeler take on Bella Spinazze and Lucia Spinazze of Toledo Central Catholic, the No. 1 sectional and returning third-place finishers in the 2020 Division II state doubles tournament.
