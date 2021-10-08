Fantasy Hockey Rankings 2021-22: Best NHL Sleepers, Pimples and Busts of Proven Computer Simulation

Finding value in the goalkeeper position in 2021-22 Fantasy hockey ladies sometimes comes down to taking risks on players coming back from difficult situations. Washington goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov’s numbers coming out last year don’t look great, but COVID interrupted much of his 2020-21 and an injury put an end to his previous campaign in the playoffs. After the tough run, his current 2021-22 Fantasy Hockey ADP is just south of 65 overall.

This season he should hold off Vitek Vanecek for the starting role, but if he can, Washington should have enough pieces in place for Somsonov to have a strong 2021-22. Where should he be in your 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings, and what other potential Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts should you be aware of?

Last year, the model predicted Andre Burakovsky would have a top-100 season despite not being in the rankings, and the Avalanche winger produced 19 goals and 25 assists in 53 games. It also predicted that Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry would not live up to his top-70 Fantasy Hockey ADP and he saw his GAA drop from 2.43 to 2.75 and his save rate dropped from 0.921 to 0.909 season after season.

The best fantasy hockey picks for 2021-22

One of the 2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Busts that SportsLine has identified: Jakob Chychrun. The 23-year-old Arizona Coyotes defenseman led all NHL defenders in scoring with 18 goals last season. Arizona focused primarily on off-season offensive needs, and Chychrun will bear the heaviest burden on defense this season. Last year he made more minutes on the ice than ever, and in 2021-22 the Coyotes are thinner and more inexperienced in defense than other teams.

Chychrun was probably ready for a bit of scoring regression already, but Arizona will need to keep him upright and active this season. If Chychrun goes down, the Coyotes would have a worrying scenario on their blue line. He played every game in 2020-21, but the NHL moved back to 82 games this year. Chychrun’s current Fantasy Hockey ADP falls into the sixth round, but SportsLine’s model predicts that his real value for 2021-22 places him as an early ninth-rounder.

Another surprise: Jeremy Swayman is one of the model’s best Fantasy hockey breakouts 2021-22. The Bruins goalkeeper is a great stash option. He starts the season as the second option behind Linus Ullmark, but Swayman was impressive in his odds last season. In 10 starts from 2020-21, he went 7-3 with a .945 save rate and 1.55 goals against average. Ullmark came over at Buffalo after six years, but in about twice the sample size last year, he had a save rate of 0.917 and 2.63 goals against average.

The Bruins conceded the fourth fewest goals in the league last season. However, main goalkeeper Tuukka Rask only achieved a starting percentage of 0.667 of his 24 appearances. Swayman finished with a .900 mark in his 10 games in the cage. Ullmark finished last season with the lowest quality start ratio of his career, at .550. As a player to be eliminated in 10-team leagues, Swayman could be a great addition for the second half of the year with a chance to finish as a starter for Boston.

