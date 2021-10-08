Palestine goes international: about Palestinian achievements in sport through the decades

By Issam Khalidic

For decades, sport was a mirror that reflected and portrayed Palestinian reality in all its details. The Palestinian struggle has always been multilateral and sport has been one of them. Sports developments paralleled and overlapped with political developments, and were not unrelated to the harsh conditions that plagued the Palestinian people before and after the Nakba, Catastrophe, of 1948.

Moreover, sport has been structured and used to aid the Palestinian cause, going hand in hand with the national liberation movement – ​​represented by PLO – in the struggle to demonstrate Palestinian national identity and involve Palestine in the international community.

Palestine’s first appearance at the international level was in the 1930s. It played against Egypt in 1934 and Greece in 1938 in World Cup qualifiers. Although this team only had Jewish players, it ultimately represented Palestine, the country and the people. Palestine also participated in the International Chess Games in 1936 and 1939.

In response to the Zionist domination of the sports arena and the marginalization of the Arabs of the Palestinian Football Association PFA (founded in 1928 and joined FIFA in 1929) by the Zionists, the Arabs founded the Palestinian Sports Federation PSF in 1931. It was re-established in September 1944 and continued to function until 1947. Its re-establishment was a turning point in Palestinian sport. In 1946 it applied to join FIFA; however, his application was rejected on the pretext that Palestine could not be presented by two sports organizations (PFA and PSF).

Palestine’s affiliation with Arab sports federations after 1948, and its participation in the Arab tournaments and championships paved the way to enter the international sporting arena, thanks to Arab support, which was more generous then than it is today and played an important role in promoting of the image of Palestine at the Arab level. Palestine’s involvement in the international sports arena went in two directions: first, its affiliation with international sports federations, which facilitated and accelerated Palestine’s participation at the international level; secondly, participation in international sporting events, tournaments and championships.

After 1948, the Palestinian Sports Federation continued to exist. Documents found in the FIFA archives show that PSF continued to exist. It decided in 1951 to go ahead with applying for affiliation with FIFA (Abdel Rahman al-Habbab then secretary of PSF). No further information about this application was provided. It is clear that FIFA had rejected the application on the pretext that the West Bank was not an independent entity and under the rule of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Palestinian Sports Federation was founded in Gaza in 1962. She applied to join FIFA. The application was rejected on the pretext that Gaza was an area under control [of Egypt] and not an independent nation. Nevertheless, at that time three associations were table tennis, basketball and athletics – admitted to their respective international associations.

Palestine’s first participation at international level was in 1966 in Phnom Penh, in North Korea, in the Games of the New Emerging Forces (GANEFO), ie the games that Indonesia set up as a counterpart to the Olympic Games. The delegation was led by veteran sports activists Zaki Khayyal, Zuhair Dabbagh and Elias Manneh.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was founded in 1964 and has been the epitome of the Palestinian national movement. It has established departments responsible for several key areas of activity, each headed by a member of the Executive Committee. The departments include the Political Department, the Returnees Department, the Culture and Information Department and the People’s Organizations Department.

In 1969, the PLO issued a decree to establish the Supreme Council for Youth Welfare (the name was changed in 1974 to the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports SCYS). Later youth welfare committees were formed in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt and Kuwait. The council’s headquarters was in Amman and then moved to Lebanon.

Palestine’s participation at the international level was not only limited to football, but also included other sports, the most important of which was the participation in table tennis and chess in various international tournaments. Chess master Ala Mousa took part in the 1987 World U-20 Youth Championship in the Philippines, where he achieved the best results among Arab participants. Palestine took part in the Asian Cities Chess Championship in Dubai in 1990 and the Philippine Olympics in 1992. Ala Mousa took third place and was awarded the title of International Master.

In bodybuilding, Zarif Shabana achieved results at an international level, he participated in many international tournaments and competitions such as Mr. universe, mr. Ward and Mr. International. His photo appeared on the cover of Iron Man magazine in July 1980.

As for football, the beginning of Palestine’s rise at the international level was through the parties sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, such as international labor organizations and socialist countries. In 1982, a sports protocol was signed between the High Council of Youth and Sports and the French Labor Federation. The latter invited the Palestinian national football team to play several matches with French teams in France. Palestine also participated in the International Friendship Tournament held in the former Soviet Union in 1986 and 1987.

In 1975 sports activists in the West Bank founded Rabitat al-Andiya, the League of Clubs, which includes the majority of clubs there. In 1980, another Rabita was established in Sector Gaza. From 1967 to 1994, due to the closure by the Israeli occupation, the West Bank and Sector Gaza were unable to participate in Arab and international competitions. Their participation was very limited.

In April 1984, the Shabab Al-Khalil Hebron Youth Clubs team traveled to France via Jordan and played with St. Etienne, Annecy and Drancy. In September 1986, a cooperation protocol was signed by Al-Rabita and a French delegation responsible for the French Workers’ Federation. Preparatory consultations also took place between Al-Rabita and the Italian Federation, and a cooperation agreement was signed in 1989.

From the late 1960s to 1994, the Palestinian sports movement in the diaspora was administratively subject to the PLO. Many clubs were run by Palestinian factions such as Fatah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Saiqa. In the West Bank and Gaza sector, in the 1970s and 1980s, socio-athletic clubs and civil society organizations were part of the national movement that paralleled the PLO.

The Palestinian Football Federation was founded in 1971. In 1978, PFA applied to join FIFA, but its efforts were in vain. In 1979 it repeated its efforts again, but without positive results. To achieve this goal, PFA continued coordination with the Arab Football Federation AFA (Palestine joined AFA in 1974), which provided tremendous support. In 1993, subject to the new political conditions (ratification of the Oslo Agreement), and the admission of the Palestine Olympic Committee to the IOC as an observer, PFA reapplied. Unfortunately, the application was rejected on the pretext that Palestine has no regional status. However, this did not stop PFA from continuing its efforts.

On November 20, 1993, it sent a letter to FIFA President Joao Havelange:

“The Palestinian Football Association has long hoped to be affiliated with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). Football has always been played in Palestine, and our teams are known for being well trained and organized in the area. Before this date, our application to join FIFA was not accepted due to our status in the International Olympic Committee. On September 27, 1993, we are officially affiliated with the International Olympic Committee. The Palestinian Football Association wanted to join FIFA as soon as possible and become an active member.”

In May 1995, the PFA was granted provisional member status of FIFA. Nevertheless, given the prevailing situation regarding Palestine, the Executive Committee has imposed the following two restrictions: Firstly, the Palestinian Football Association is only allowed to play friendly matches. Secondly, the Palestinian Football Association may only play these matches on the territory of another FIFA affiliated national association (subject to the consent of the concerned national association).

In June 1998, PFA became a full member of FIFA at the 51st Regular Congress, held in Paris on June 8, 1998. As mentioned, Palestine had been fighting a long battle since 1946 to get their association admitted to FIFA.

In 1975, the Palestinian Olympic Committee POC was established. It was admitted to the Arab Federation of Sports Games in 1978. It applied to join the International Olympic Committee in 1979, but its application was rejected, so it reapplied in 1980 at the Moscow Olympics, but the Asian Olympic Committee proposed to postpone the application. . There was another attempt at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, but it ended with the application being rejected.

In 1986, POC was admitted into the Olympic Council of Asia during the Asian Games in Seoul. In 1989, the Committee began coordinating through the Sports Federation of French Workers and the Italian Federation of Popular Sports to mount a campaign for Palestine’s admission to the International Olympic Committee. The head of the Italian Federation of Popular Sports announced that a number of Italian sports celebrities had signed a petition calling on the IOC to give Palestine its legitimate seat, especially after the Declaration of the Independent Palestinian State.

Unfortunately, these efforts have failed to get the international committee to recognize the Palestinian Olympic Committee. In 1990, the POC received an official invitation to participate in the 1990 Asian Games in China. In 1993, Palestine received provisional recognition from the IOC. It was officially admitted in 1995. This recognition marked the beginning for Palestine to enter the international field, contributing to its participation in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the United States.

– Issam Khalidi is an independent scholar, is the author of History of Sports in Palestine 1900-1948 (in Arabic), One Hundred Years of Football in Palestine (in Arabic and English), and co-edited Soccer in the Middle East. as articles and essays on the subject of sports at www.hpalestinesports.net. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle