Judge postpones impeachment for Iowa Hawkeyes college football coach Kirk Ferentz in racial discrimination case

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa soccer coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz won’t have to spend Hawkeyes farewell week answering questions from attorneys for black former players who say they’ve been discriminated against, a federal judge ruled.

US Magistrate Judge Helen Adams on Thursday granted a motion to quash subpoenas that had asked the longtime coach and his son to appear for statements on Oct. 19 and 20. She said the statements could be delayed until the January season is over, as the Ferentzes and university lawyers had requested.

The ruling came as No. 3 Iowa prepares to host No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Attorneys for seven former players tried to make the statements amid racial discrimination allegations against the university, Brian Ferentz and Chris Doyle, the team’s former strength and conditioning coach.



1 Related

The lawsuit against the players will go to court in March 2023.

The former players claim they were humiliated with racist comments; forced to abandon black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by Kirk Ferentz; held to standards other than white players and against retaliation for speaking out.

The university agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in June 2020 as part of a layoff agreement, after dozens of former players took to social media to say he had bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denies the allegations.

An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and cultural bias and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to humiliate players without consequences. Kirk Ferentz has made several changes in response that players have welcomed.

Kirk Ferentz argued in a court filing this week that it would be “extremely onerous” to appear in Des Moines or by Zoom for a statement that could last several hours on Oct. 20, noting that the farewell week is filled with activity. .

He said the absence of the head coach and offensive coordinator during practice would be “a huge disruption” as Iowa prepares to play in Wisconsin on October 30. He said he would not have enough time to review the files and discuss the matter with lawyers before giving his testimony.

“I think I would spend at least three days on my duties as head coach, if I had to prepare one day, have my impeachment taken on another day and Brian Ferentz’s impeachment on a third day. must attend the day, which I understand I have the right to attend as a representative,” he wrote.

Brian Ferentz filed a similar statement with the court.

Lawyers for the ex-players had offered to copy Kirk Ferentz’s statement by Zoom and postpone Brian Ferentz’s as a compromise, but university lawyers declined the offer.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys argued that they have a right to expeditiously file their claims and that “there is simply no privilege protecting football coaches from being impeached during the football season.”

“Football coaches are not the only litigants whose jobs consume a lot of time and energy, and their jobs are no more important than the doctors, CEOs, police chiefs and directors of government agencies who are called to testify in civil proceedings on a daily basis,” they wrote.

Adams ruled that subpoenas issued last month did not give the Ferentzes “reasonable time to prepare” given their busy schedules and the players’ elaborate claims. She said delaying the statements by two or three months will not harm anyone.

The judge also ruled that the depositions would subject the Ferentzes to “significant hardships” during the football season. She noted that even Zoom statements would require significant preparation time and that Ferentzes’ private attorney was unavailable on those dates.

Another federal judge previously dismissed Kirk Ferentz as a defendant and limited the scope of the case.

Former players Aaron Mends, Brandon Simon, Javon Foy, Akrum Wadley, Marcel Joly, Jonathan Parker and Darian Cooper are suing Brian Ferentz and Doyle for discrimination. Foy, Mends and Simon also claim that the program had a racially hostile environment.