St. Cloud advances to the last four in the girls’ tennis team sections

The Sta Fit dome in Sartell was filled with tennis players, coaches and fans on Thursday as the first few rounds were played in the Section 8AA girls’ tennis team tournament.

The tournament started at 8 a.m. and didn’t end until 10 p.m. as many teams battled for a chance to be in the top four and compete for a spot in the state next week.

St. Cloud, ROCORI and Sartell were three local teams that played Thursday and only one of those teams remains chasing a state chance.

St. Cloud strongly defeated Sartell and Annandale on Thursday to reach the top four and play in the team tournament next week.

Here are some results from Thursday’s action.

St Cloud 6, Annandale 1

The Crush continued his hot streak against Sartell in the afternoon game against Annandale. St. Cloud clicked on all cylinders and it led to a 6-1 win for the Crush.

Compared to the Sartell match, St. Cloud had a few games left in the third set against Annandale. The Crush won number 1, 2 and 3 singles in straight sets while Paige Tarrolly, Ella Marohl and Olivia Bauerly looked sharp in their matches.

The #4 singles match moved into a third set as Brooke Wilfong won 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 to earn St. Cloud’s fourth point.

On the doubles side, Kylie Starren and Anna Miller took the win over No. 1 doubles in straight sets, while Abby Brown and Isabelle Anderson battled to win over No. 2 doubles in three sets.

The only loss to the Crush came at No. 3 doubles as Cailey Davidson and Ashley Verant fought hard in a three-set match but failed to emerge victorious. That duo fell 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

With this win over Annandale, St. Cloud advances to the final four next week.

Annandale 5, ROCORI 2

ROCORI opened the team section tournament against Annandale on Thursday morning. The Spartans, as the South’s No. 6, couldn’t get over the turmoil as Annandale won 5-2, knocking ROCORI out of the tournament.

The Spartans took victories in No. 2 singles with Amber Field and No. 1 doubles with Ava Peters and Kirsten Wieling.

Every game except one between these two teams ended in straight sets. The only match in three sets came at No. 3 double with an Annandale win.

St Cloud 7, Sartell 0

St. Cloud kicked off the team section tournament with a bang as the Crush defeated Sartell in a 7-0 game to kick off Thursday’s games.

The Crush won six of his seven matches in straight sets, and the only match to go to a third set was in number 1 doubles. St. Clouds Kylie Starren and Anna Miller defeated Sartells Violet Steil and Addison Burns with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 final score.

It was a strong start for the Crush on Thursday as they hope to continue that confidence and momentum against Annandale in the quarter-finals on Thursday afternoon.

What’s next?

The Crush will face Bemidji, the number 1 seed from the north, on Friday, October 15 at 10:00 AM.

If St. Cloud wins in the semifinals, the Crush will face the winner of Becker and East Grand Forks. Becker is the number 4 seed from the south and East Grand Forks is the number 2 seed in the north.

All these matches take place at Sta Fit in Sartell. Bemidji and St. Cloud play at 10 a.m., while Becker and East Grand Forks play at 2:30 p.m. with the finals at 6 p.m. all on Friday, October 15.

The best team in the section tournament advances to the state tournament.

As for the other local teams, they will be looking at the individual Section 8AA tournament taking place on Friday and Saturday this week, as well as Saturday, October 16.

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

Thursday’s results

Section 8AA Team Round of 16

St Cloud 7, Sartell 0

singles

No. 1 Paige Tarrolly (St. Cloud) final Addy Bultema (SARTELL) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Ella Marohl (St. Cloud) beats Sarah Weno (SARTELL) 6-2, 6-2

3 Olivia Bauerly (St. Cloud) Defeats Olivia Marek (SARTELL) 7-5, 6-0

No. 4 Brooke Wilfong (St. Cloud) Beats Charlotte Lau (SARTELL) 6-4, 6-1

doubles

No. 1 Kylie Starren/Anna Miller (St. Cloud)def Addison Burns/Violet Steil (SARTELL)6-4, 5-7 (7), 10-6

No. 2 Isabelle Anderson/Abby Brown (St. Cloud) beats Emily Crandall/Tia Leen (SARTELL) 6-2, 6-0

3 Ashley Verant/Cailey Davidson (St. Cloud)def Madi Bemboom/Morgan Gefre (SARTELL) 6-1, 6-2

Annandale 5, ROCORI 2

singles

No. 1 Faith Simon (ANNANDALE) beats Kaylene Andrusic (ROCORI)6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Amber Field (ROCORI)def Jillian Kulm (ANNANDALE)6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Amy Eckstrom (ANNANDALE) Beats Abby Jopp (ROCORI) 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 Claire Millner (ANNANDALE) Defeats Abby Gamradt (ROCORI) 7-6(3), 6-3

doubles

Utilities. 1 Kirsten Wieling / Ava Peters (ROCORI) beats Ella Yeager / Alicia Langbehn (ANNANDALE) 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 Rilee Norgren/Kate Jonas (ANNANDALE) beats Ayla Vettelson/Isabella Arceneau (ROCORI) 6-3, 6-3

3 Josie Hillestad/Avery Gagnon (ANNANDALE) beats Autumn Kron/Grace Piehl (ROCORI)6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Section 8AA Team Quarterfinals

St Cloud 6, Annandale 1

singles

No. 1 Paige Tarrolly (St. Cloud)def Faith Simon (ANNANDALE)6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Ella Marohl (St. Cloud) beats Jillian Kulm (ANNANDALE) 6-0, 6-2

3 Olivia Bauerly (St. Cloud) Beats Amy Eckstrom (ANNANDALE) 6-0, 6-4

No. 4 Brooke Wilfong (St. Cloud) Beats Claire Millner (ANNANDALE) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

doubles

No. 1 Kylie Starren/Anna Miller (St. Cloud)def Ella Yeager/Alicia Langbehn (ANNANDALE)6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Isabelle Anderson/Abby Brown (St. Cloud)def Rilee Norgren/Kate Jonas (ANNANDALE)6-4, 4-6, 6-3

3 Josie Hillestad/Avery Gagnon (ANNANDALE) beats Ashley Verant/Cailey Davidson (St. Cloud) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4