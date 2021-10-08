Fantasy Hockey – Top Ten Players Who Impressed Preseason

Sure, it’s the period of experimentation, and no, the points don’t count, but this short period before it all starts to matter still makes sense for invested fantasy managers. Not only do we get an idea of ​​who is “in the best shape of their lives”, but we also gain insight into where coaches lean in terms of lineup and general use of players. At least for a start. In that regard, here are 10 players – most of them fantasy students – playing my . have exceeded pre-pre-season expectations.

Kaapo Kakko, F, New York Rangers: You can smell the breakout before the puck drop starts in the first of 82. For starters, the under-21-year-old showed marked improvement in his all-around game from year one to two, jumping from minus-26 to plus-three. Second, Kakko can now benefit from playing under coach Gerard Gallant, who is recognized as one of the best teachers of player development.

Most importantly, in its third full season, the second overall draft roster (2019) is projecting to compete on a scoring unit with Artemi Panarin. That’s how it is in the preseason, in which Kakko has a point/game average (before Saturday).

Vladimir Tarasenko, F, St. Louis Blues: While not cheery outwardly, the power forward doesn’t look miserable at all leading up to his tenth season with the Blues. Fortunately, even. Remarkable, because not so long ago the relationship between player and club seemed more than tense, if not irrevocably broken. Great. Now, combined with Robert Thomas and a rotation of enemy wingers – this is St. Louis – the Blues veteran reportedly looks good feels good (which is huge) and has three points to show for three preseason games prior to Friday night. Who knows how well the shoulder holds, but it’s in Tarasenko’s best interest to run a productive campaign if he still wants to be traded, or sign another lucrative NHL contract after 2023. The 29-year-old’s resume suggests he’s worthy of a fantasy aviator, anyway.

Jakub Voracek, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: After a decade in Philadelphia, his switch to Columbus appears to be successful in the earliest stages. Competing on a top-line with Patrick Laine—himself for a Renaissance after last year’s disastrous show—and the imposing two-way center Boone Jenner, Voracek has seven (!) points to show for just three preseason games, most relying on the strength play.

While it may seem like he’s been there forever, Voracek is only 32 years old and still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Playing with Laine and Jenner, and under rookie coach Brad Larsen, the former point-plus/game performer was able to win another 80. Fantasy managers shouldn’t sleep on this refreshed former productive commodity.

Jared McCann, F, Seattle Kraken: Someone has yet to score for the otherwise solidly built Kraken, and McCann looks like a leading candidate in that regard. Skating with Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle, Seattle’s No. 1 center contributed two goals and three helpers to the trio’s 14 total points in four preseason games. Promisingly, McCann is coming off his most prolific campaign to date, racking up 32 points in 43 games with his former Penguins club.

You may recall, a modest contributor with Columbus, William Karlsson broke out for 43 goals and 35 assists as the top center with the brand new Golden Knights in 2017-18. We have no right to be surprised if the 25-year-old Kraken pivot equals that precedent this time around.

Tyler Johnson, F, Chicago Blackhawks: So much for Kirby Dach putting the top of Chicago at the center, at least right away. With Dach initially settling for the third unit, the No. 1 gig has apparently fallen on the ex-Lightning ahead and so far, so good. However long the setup takes (maybe long), Johnson won’t be able to not posted points playing between Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, especially with the man advantage.

The nine-year-old vet and two-time Stanley Cup champion is no stranger to scoring and has seen his numbers dwindle with a talented Tampa squad in recent campaigns. Judging by how Jeremy Colliton has used him this preseason, Johnson should have a resurgence and pay sizable fantasy dividend.

Owen Tippett, F, Florida Panthers: There seems to be a new top six forward in Sunrise, and he’s barely a sophomore. For starters, Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett can’t say enough about their new young linemate, leaning on terms like “instant chemistry” and “high ceiling” (Bennett: “I love playing with him.”) Scoring three goals and two assists in four preseason games, Tippett is poised to break through on a massive scale. After averaging 0.87 points per game in the AHL the season before, the 22-year-old held 45 NHL games last year with seven goals and 11 helpers in 45 games. He could serve as an ultra fantasy steal in the later rounds of your design.

Christian Dvorak, F, Montreal Canadians: Forging a quick chemistry with new linemates Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson, the former Coyote has two goals and three assists in three games for Wednesday’s season opener. The trio scored a total of 13 points, most of which included the extra skater. I really like this trio, as a second (1b?) scoring line/power play unit behind Nick Suzuki, Tyler Toffoli and rookie Cole Caufield. Not only do they bring different individual powers to the ice, but they may not have as much to do with top shutdown opponents like Suzuki and Co. After five campaigns in the desert, Dvorak is positioned to hit some serious production figures for the first time in his still fledgling career. sleeping city.

Jesse Puljujarvi, F, Edmonton Oilers: We were warned that in his second season of his second tour, the 23-year-old would retire with the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2016. Until now, that was the case, along with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. Four goals and two assists in four games leading up to Saturday’s preseason final, and Puljujarvi is poised to reach the next level after contributing 25 points in 55 games last winter/spring. Best of all maybe, it feels and looks big. This young skater will still be available after completing many a fantasy design, even in deeper competitions, which is ridiculous.

Noah Dobson, D, New York Islanders: Guess who anchors the Islanders’ power play out of the gates? (And does he have four points to show for just two preseason games prior to Saturday’s final tilt?) He did that a lot last year, so the answer isn’t that confusing. But now that Nick Leddy has gone to Detroit, the role belongs almost undisputedly to the up-and-coming 21-year-old. Picked alongside uber veteran Zdeno Chara, Dobson should also see an increase in total minutes. Best of all, there’s a good chance this under-radar item is still available in the later stages of your fantasy design.

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins: While earning a fraction of Linus Ullmark’s $5 million annual salary, Swayman was the better of Boston’s two goalkeepers this preseason. After solid performances against the Capitals and Flyers, the 22-year-old was outstanding in Monday’s follow-up in Philadelphia, stopping 34 out of 36 in a small 2-1 loss.

Ullmark, meanwhile, closes out the preseason competition with a 3.90 average conceded and a save rate of 0.839. This trend continues and Swayman will quickly become Bruce Cassidy’s pick of choice on the net, no matter how much the Bruins pay their anticipated number 1. Remember that despite limited experience, Swayman was mostly fantastic in his 10 games to round out 2020-21.

Also see: Hampus Lindholm, D, Anaheim ducks; Mats Zuccarello, F, Minnesota Wild; Robby Fabbri, F, Detroit Red Wings; Casey Mittelstadt, F, Buffalo Sabers; Michael Bunting, F, Toronto Maple Leafs; Corey Perry, F, Tampa Bay Lightning; Dan Vladar, G, Calgary Flames; Braden Holtby, G, Dallas Stars; William Eklund, F, San Jose Sharks