MLB Postseason 2021 Game Thread: ALDS Game 2, NLDS Game 1





The divisional round of the 2021 MLB postseason kicked off on Thursday on the American League side and now it’s fully underway with the National League joining the action. There are four games on Friday, in which all eight teams play. Yesterday, the ALDS kicked off with a few Game 1 meetings. The Houston Astros flew past the Chicago White Sox with a 6-1 score, and the Tampa Bay Rays similarly crushed the Boston Red Sox in a 5-0 shutout. They are all back in action today. In the NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Atlanta Braves in a division winners battle this afternoon, and the San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in a NL West showdown. Astros vs. White Sox Yesterday Houston was led by DH Jordan Alvarez, who hit a homer and an RBI double, as well as 6 innings from starter Lance McCullers Jr. Chicago had seven hits but was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The White Sox sends Lucas Giolito to the mound in Game 2. He faced the Astros once this July and threw a complete game three-hitter. Houston appetizer Framber Valdez split two starts against the Sox this year, one quality win and one mediocre loss, and along the way allowed home runs to three different hitters in today’s lineup (Anderson, Moncada, Vaughn). Astros setup (home) 2B Jose Altuve (R) DH Michael Brantley (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) LF Jordan Alvarez (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) SS Carlos Correa (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) CF Chas McCormick (R) C Martin Maldonado (R) White Sox lineup (out) SS Tim Anderson (R) CF Luis Robert (R) 1B Jose Abreuc (R) C Yasmani Grandal (S) LF Eloy Jimenez (R) 3B Yoan Moncada (S) DH Andrew Vaughn (R) 2B leury garcia (S) RF Male Barrier (R) How to watch Date: Friday October 8

11:07 a.m. PT TV: MLB Network Brewers vs Braves The National League opens with NL Central champion Brewers and NL East champion Braves at Miller Park. The pitching matchup could be of particular interest to Oakland Ash fans. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, who could win the Cy Young this year, was originally drafted from St. Marys College in Moraga, here in the East Bay (Bakersfield born). Braves starter Charlie Morton is known for the 2019 AL Wild Card Game, when he defeated the Ash as a member of the Rays. Atlanta has former Ashes pitcher Jesse Chavez in the bullpen. He’s just turned 38, but he’s feeling great and has booked one of his best seasons yet this summer, albeit on limited duty. Brewers line-up (home) 2B Kolten Wong | (L) SS Willy Adames (R) LF Christian Yelich (L) RF Avisail Garcia (R) 1B Rowdy Tellezo (L) 3B Eduardo Escobar (S) C Omar Narvaez (L) CF Lorenzo Cain (R) RHP Corbin Burnes (R) Braves lineup (out) RF Jorge Soler (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) 3B Austin Riley (R) CF Adam Duval (R) LF Eddie Rosario (L) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) SS Dansby Swanson (R) RHP Charlie Morton (R) P How to watch Date: Friday October 8

1:37 p.m. PT TV: TBS Rays vs Red Sox Yesterday the Rays got a legendary outfielder performance Randy Arozarena, who became the first player in MLB history to hit a homer and steal home in the same post-season game. Beginner Shane McClanahan led the pitching staff with five scoreless innings. Pitching matchup ramps up in Game 2 as the Red Sox send a superstar Chris Sale. He missed most of the year recovering from Tommy John surgery but looked good for nine starts on his return in August. For Tampa Bay, Shane Bazo is a top 100 national contender who made his MLB debut on September 20 and has only pitched three times in the majors, a typically bold move by the intrepid Rays. This is the second game in a row that Tampa Bay has brought out a rookie starter named Shane who made his majors debut this year, following McClanahan yesterday. They also bring out the exact same batting lineup for the second consecutive day, something they haven’t done once during the regular season. Rays setup (home) LF Randy Arozarena (R) SS Wander Franco (S) 2B Brandon Lowe (L) DH Nelson Cruz (R) 3B Yandy Diaz (R) 1B Jordan Luplow (R) RF Manuel Margot (R) C Mike Zunino (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) Red Sox lineup (out) To be determined How to watch Date: Friday October 8

4:02 p.m. PT TV: FS1 giants vs. Dodgers For the first time in their 131-year rivalry, the Dodgers and Giants will face each other in the postseason. The Giants won 107 games and the division, while the Dodgers won 106 and a Wild Card, followed by a win over the Cardinals in the Wild Card Game. SF sends breakout youngster Logan Webb to the hill. He started three times against the Dodgers this summer and was solid each time, with the team winning all three. LA counters with All-Star candidate and Cy Young Walker Buehler. He faced the Giants six times this year and was good at five of them, but the bad one was the most recent in September. Lineup Giants (home) 2B Tommy La Stella (L) 1B Wilmer Flores (R) SS Brandon Crawford (L) C Buster Posey (R) RF LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) LF Kris Bryant (R) CF Mike Yastrzemskic (L) 3B Evan Longoria (R) RHP Logan Webb (R) Dodgers lineup (out) To be determined How to watch Date: Friday October 8

