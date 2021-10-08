England cricket leaders give ‘conditional approval’ for Ashes tour

Australia’s Ashes tour of England will continue after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave “conditional approval” to the trip on Friday.

There were fears the Ashes would be canceled after months of concerns over the strict Covid-19 quarantine guidelines that English players and their families will have to follow in Australia.

England Test captain Joe Root raised new doubts about the tour last week when he refused to confirm he would be touring Australia.

But the five-game series will start as scheduled in December, following talks between Cricket Australia, the ECB and the England players this week.

“In recent weeks we have made excellent progress in the England Men’s Ashes Tour,” said a statement from the ECB.

“To allow for further progress and to allow for selection, the Governing Council of the ECB met today and authorized the tour to go ahead.”

However, there are still some unspecified issues to be resolved before England board the plane to Australia.

“This decision is subject to a number of critical conditions before we travel,” the statement added.

“We look forward to Cricket Australia’s continued assistance to resolve these matters in the coming days.”

Australia has strict coronavirus protocols, with the tour complicated by the five Tests being played in five different states with their own Covid regulations.

Cricket Australia sent their plans for the tour in September to the ECB and the English players were shown the arrangements last Sunday.

After striking a deal with Root’s team, the ECB held a board meeting on Friday before announcing their tour update.

Jos Buttler is one of the English stars reportedly committed to the Ashes fight.

Buttler, the England Test vice-captain, had previously insisted he would not embark on the tour without his wife Louise and two young daughters Georgia and Margot, who were born last month.

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Rory Burns are other potential members of the Ashes tour in England who also have small children.

Root’s side will aim to become only the second England team to win an Ashes series in Australia in 35 years.

The first Test between the old rivals is scheduled for Brisbane on December 8.

The tour then heads to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, before finishing in Perth.

But the match in Perth is under a cloud as Western Australia requires interstate visitors to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival, a scenario that is unlikely to change in the short term.

Australian captain Tim Paine has insisted the match be moved to Hobart in Tasmania, his home state, although holding consecutive tests in Sydney seems a more likely option.

Australia are the current holders of the ashes after holding the urn after a 2-2 draw in England in 2019.

They won the last series “Down Under” 4-0 in 2017/18.

England’s winter schedule had already plunged into chaos when the ECB canceled an October trip to Pakistan.

They would only play two Twenty20 matches, but withdrew out of fears for safety and concerns about the players’ “mental and physical well-being”.

The visit to Pakistan would serve as a warm-up for England’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign, which takes place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates later in October.

