Michigan State Spartans Footballer Files Title IX Lawsuit Over Unfair Suspension





A Michigan state football player filed a Title IX lawsuit on Friday alleging he was wrongfully suspended from the team and in limbo since February, while university investigators have yet to rule on the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The lawsuit states that a woman reported that the plaintiff, a sophomore soccer player and another MSU soccer player sexually assaulted her on January 31 in the other player’s room. The prosecution said the meeting was by mutual consent, according to the indictment. Neither the football players nor the woman are mentioned by name in the lawsuit. A university spokesperson and the footballer’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The exact details of the alleged assault have not been made public. An entry in MSU’s daily crime log records a reported sexual assault at a residence on January 30, 2021. ESPN has made multiple requests for a copy of the police report and has not yet received any documents from the university. Requests to the Ingham County District Attorney for copies of the report have been denied as the case is still under investigation. The lawsuit states that since January, “MSU has failed to complete the complaint process, submit the case to final decision-makers, hold a hearing, and provide the plaintiff with no updates regarding timing or an end date.” The footballer was initially also not allowed to move to student apartments with the rest of the team in the summer, according to the lawsuit, until his parents met the athletic director and he was then allowed to move there. It states that since the player’s suspension in February, he “has been unable to practice, lift, compete or travel with his team,” and that those actions deprive him of “substantial educational opportunities.” The lawsuit states that the footballer was questioned by police and then reported the allegation to his coach on or about February 3. The next morning, head football coach Mel Tucker suspended the prosecutor from practice and all team activities. Previous attempts by athletes at other universities to make such arguments have mostly failed on the grounds that participation in sport is a privilege, not a right, and is not protected as an educational opportunity under the federal gender equality provision of Title IX. But the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rules, which came into effect last year, prohibit schools from imposing certain interim measures against students accused of sexual misconduct deemed “unreasonably onerous,” notably naming removal from sports teams as a possible example. “For example, changing a class schedule may be considered an acceptable, reasonable burden more often than banning a respondent from joining a sports team, holding a student government position, participating in an extracurricular activity, and so on,” the regulations state. , noting that certain “supportive measures” can be taken to accommodate the alleged victim. The lawsuit states that the woman has a student internship with the team that requires her to interact with the soccer team on a daily basis, and the plaintiff wrote to the Title IX investigator that he believed her “fear of losing her position” caused her to accused him of sexual abuse. The prosecution alleges that he “continues to see Jane Doe almost daily” when he sees her at the gym when he is working out, the lawsuit said.

