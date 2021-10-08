Women’s tennis returns to action for Jimmy Powell Invitational





Jimmy Powell invitation October 9-10 | 10 hours Greensboro, North Carolina Piedmont inside ELON, NC Elon University women’s tennis returns to action this weekend, October 9-10, to host the Jimmy Powell Invitational at the Piedmont Indoors facility in Greensboro, NC TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The tournament begins on Saturday, October 9 at Piedmont Indoors and ends on Sunday, October 10 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on the Elon campus.

– Starting with doubles, matches will start at 2pm on Saturday and then at 9am on Sunday.

– Live statistics and live video are not available for the tournament.

– Entry to the tournament is free.

– Other teams participating in the Jimmy Powell Invitational are UNCG, Coastal Carolina and Richmond.

– The tournament winner is determined on the basis of a points system. If a student-athlete wins Flight #1, he gets 6 points. If they win Flight #2, they get 5 points, winning Flight #3 earns them 4 points, and so on. The same system will be used for doubles. Winning flight #1 gets 4 points, flight #2 gets 3 points, etc. LAST TIME OFF – Elon University women’s tennis opened its fall season on September 17-18 at the Elon Fall Invitational.

– In the Acorn East flight,Julie Ballremained undefeated throughout her matches en route to winning the flight. Ball also combined with Olivia Archer to win the Gold East double flight.

– After beating Hannah Gaines of NC Central 6-3, 6-4 on the first day of the tournament,Shauna Galvinfollowed that up by knocking down Eugenia Camacho 7-5, 6-3 to get on top of the Oak West flight.

– First yearSarah Allentook home her first singles win in an Elon uniform on Friday, beating Anaiah Jones 6-0, 6-2 in the Phoenix East Flight. Allen followed that up with a 6-3, 6-0 straight set victory over Kendall Byers in the 3-4 playoff game in the Phoenix flight.

–Sibel Tanik,Lizette Reding, Alison O’Deaand Olivia Archer also picked up singles wins during the tournament.

– The combination ofBallandArcherwent unbeaten in doubles, beating NC Central’s Gaines and Hill (8-3), UNCG’s Mitchell and Craft (8-4) and UNC Asheville’s Siegel and Steenkamp (8-5) respectively to win the Gold East doubles .

– The tandems ofRedingand Tanik, GalvinandAll, andO’Deaandsaldhrounded out the double wins for the Phoenix. ABOUT THE PHOENIX – Elon kicks off this season after a year in which it set an overall record of 17-5 and secured a place in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament.

– The Phoenix registered a 12-2 point in games played at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center and went 4-1 in road games last season.

– Elon returns six athletes from last year’s squad in All-CAA rostersSibel Tanik(1NSTeam),Lizette Reding(Newcomer of the Year; 2ndteam singles; 3rdteam doubles),Victoria Saldh(3rd Team Singles), andAlison O’Dea(3rdteam double).

– Other Phoenix returnees include the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sport Excellence Award, Olivia Archer , and juniorShauna Galvin.

– The Phoenix is ​​led byElizabeth Anderson,who starts her 18eseason at the helm of the program in 2021-22. NEW FACES FOR 2021-22 – Elon has two newcomers in the first year this seasonSarah Allenand Tennessee transferJulie Ball.

– Allen joins Christ Church Episcopal School’s Phoenix, where she was the team’s five-time state champion from 2016-2020 and top-5 four times at the All-State Singles Championships in 2017 (5th), ​2018 (4th), 2019 (4th) and 2020 (2nd).

– Ball comes to Elon from the University of Tennessee where she earned Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll honors in 2020. EXPLORE THE OPPOSITES – Richmond is led by head coach Mark Wesselink, who in his 32 . isndseason at the helm of the women’s tennis program. The Spiders finished last season with an overall record of 9-5.

– Catherine Hewitt conducts her 11 . ine season at the helm of the Coastal Carolina program in 2021-22. The Chanticleers ended the year with an overall record of 14-7.

– This season marks the seventh season for head coach Ale Guerra at UNCG. Last year, the Spartans finished with a 6-8 overall record. NEXT ONE The Phoenix prepares to compete in the ITA Carolina Regionals Thursday, October 21 and Monday, October 25 in Winston-Salem, NC –ELON–

