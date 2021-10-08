Late Count Provides Margin for Torrey Pines in Hockey Opener League vs. CCAA

In the 2021 Avocado West field hockey opener Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 6, Torrey Pines scored in the waning moments of regulation to beat host Canyon Crest Academy, 2-1, in a meeting of teams believed to be the top two leagues.

Depending on which poll you prefer, Torrey Pines and Canyon Crest are ranked #3 and #4 in San Diego, respectively, and both consider themselves post-season CIF title contenders. With the win, Torrey Pines rose to 12-3 during the season, while CCA dropped to 10-5. It was the Falcons’ second decision over the Ravens this year (the first being a September 25, 2-1 result in the Canyon Hills Tournament) and their sixth in a row in the series.

Torrey came out flying from the start, but despite controlling the play and creating numerous chances, he failed to score as the first quarter ended scoreless. The Falcons kept their foot on the pedal, but halfway through the second period, Canyon Crest seemed to be gaining a foothold and getting competitive.

Falcon goalkeeper Bella Anfuso celebrates with teammates. (Ken Grosse)

With 8:40 on the half, CCA crew first blood. When Torrey Pines’ defense rumbled on a clearing play, the ball landed on the stick of senior co-captain Jessica Connell, who took a touch to get a corner, then sent the ball past goalkeeper Bella Anfuso. It was the second of the season for Connell who played with a broken bone and a foam-wrapped plaster on her right hand.

That was very frustrating, said third-year Torrey Pines Head Coach Courtney Spleen of her team that conceded the first goal. We came out really hard, set a fast pace in the first 15 minutes and put pressure on them early on.

We had a lot of chances but struggled to finish. I think that was their first shot on target.

It only took Spleens five minutes to score the equalizer. From a penalty corner, junior midfielder Smilla Klas launched a rocket from the top right corner of the circle. The ball bounced off senior Katherine Cunningham’s stick and into the top left corner of the goal. At halftime it was still 1-1.

The second half was much more even as the teams swung back and forth and both made dangerous attacks on the opposing goal. Perhaps the most important game of the game took place with zeros on the clock at the end of the third quarter.

Canyon Crest had earned a corner prior to the buzzer and was awarded a penalty while playing. Senior Andie Gately, the team leader with 15 goals, stroked a solid shot that bounced off the left post, sending the teams going into the final 15 minutes, still at one.

Raven senior Jessica Connell scored games first goal. (Ken Grosse)

I think that missed stroke really helped us a lot, said Milt afterwards. It was a good way for us to finish the quarter and given that in the past we struggled sometimes when we played from behind, it gave us a bit of confidence.

Still, as time dwindled, it looked like there would be overtime in the forecast. But with less than two minutes to go, Klas struck again, sending another shot close to Raven’s target. This time it was senior Mika Horton who caught the ball, turned towards the goal and went over the cage with her ninth goal of the season, this was a match winner. Klas, an undeniable force who goes up and down the entire park, admitted to having a simple approach to success on the offensive end.

A little bit of it just shoots up the net, she said. I try to frame the target and just get it there. I think that puts a lot of pressure on the keeper and the defence. When you do that, good things often happen.

All in all it was an entertaining match. Torrey Pines seems to have an advantage in size/athletics, while Canyon Crest may be a little faster and a bit more experienced. The X factor separating the rivals could be Klas and her older sister, Philine, who anchor the Falcon defense from her center back position. When they’re rolling, it’s a difficult pair for CCA or anyone else to contain. On crunch time Wednesday, Milt made sure her two biggest guns were front and center.

I’m not going to lie, until we scored that last goal I was really nervous, Spleen smiled. We needed extra pressure, more shots to score.

I wanted Philine and Smilla to push us to pick up the pace in that last quarter. They are great players and they play great together. I sometimes have to push them to be a little more selfish, especially when I’m using each other on the offensive. They tend to be more defensive players and that can be where some hesitation likely comes in.

Knowing that the two teams will meet again (Wednesday, November 3), Canyon Crest Head Coach Kiana Duncan was positive after the game, but amazed at what she saw. It stings, luckily we still have a chance, Duncan said. It looked like we were ready to go but once the match started we were a bit timid and Torrey Pines was on our tail if you give them a chance to shoot at some point it will go in the net .

If we had played the first half the way we played the second, the outcome might have been different. After the break we talked more, went faster and used our skills. We have to have everyone at once to be successful against other top quality teams.

For her part, Spleen was impressed with what she saw from both squads. CCA has an excellent team this year, very competitive and it’s always a great game between the two schools, Spleen said. They have a lot of strong players and, perhaps more importantly, a lot of strong leaders, especially in the middle. They want to win and that makes them a dangerous team.

This was a big win for the league, but also for the CIF ranking. We proved tonight that we can win if we don’t score first and things don’t go our way. We never lost our cool.

Torrey returns to action on Wednesday, October 13, at home against Rancho Buena Vista, while CCA welcomes Westview the same day.