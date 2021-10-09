‘Parents didn’t go to college, they let me chase my dreams’: Zooms President of Product and Engineering, India News News

In the late 1980s, an Indian college student in the US was figuring out ways to communicate and keep in touch with his friends who lived halfway around the world for free. E-mailing was not an option, calling was very expensive, the internet was still in its infancy.

There was hardly any way out except snail mail. Cut to 2021, the same person who once looked to free options to keep in touch is responsible for running and improvising a service that helps millions of people stay connected worldwide – on a Freemium basis.

WION had an exclusive conversation with US-based Velchamy Sankarlingam, President, Product & Engineering at Zoom Video Communications – of course through the same service he now heads.

Hailing from Virudhunagar, in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Velchamy grew up with three sisters. Their father was involved in a tin metal business and later in the sale of stoves, while their mother raised the four children.

A bright student, Velchamy attended a CBSE school (a national school of education considered one of the best in India) in his district and later attended the well-known Montfort school in Yercaud for his 11th and 12th grade. He completed his engineering degree from the College of Engineering Guindy (one of the oldest engineering institutions in Asia), Chennai, where he first experienced the power of a minicomputer, a rarity in Indian academia of the 1980s.

After his engineering training in the South Indian metropolis of Chennai, he left for the US to specialize in computer science and business in the US, where he has now settled. His sisters and extended family still live in their hometown in Tamil Nadu.

At Zoom, where Velchamy joined in May 2020, after broad experience in the Software-as-a-Service industry (including IBM, Webex, VMware), he was responsible for scaling operations to meet the exponential growth of their service and catering to the demands of nearly 300 million daily users, up from 10 million daily users during the pre-pandemic days.

While this figure marks an overall 30-fold growth for Zoom over their normal user base, the company has witnessed more than 60-fold growth in Velchamy’s home country – India. This also meant setting up data centers in Indian cities, making the product more user-friendly for various target groups.

In addition to their primary video calling service, the company has launched Zoom Events (focused on virtual conference management), Zoom Phone (cross-device voice calling service, targeted for businesses), and Zoom App Marketplace, among others.

Reminiscing about his formative years, Velchamy says that despite being the only son in a household of four children, his parents allowed him to direct his career and choices, rather than ask him to run the family business.

My parents hadn’t gone to college, but they asked me not to worry about our family business and let me do what I thought was right. If parents guide you a lot, you don’t make many mistakes and you do quite well, but you learn very little. In my case, I made mistakes and learned to get better every step of the way, he said.

Regarding his education, Velchamy said he was a high achiever who often competed closely for the Top 3 ranks, but there was more to him than the studious youngster. He even took great interest in playing cricket, table tennis, volleyball and other sports. He is grateful to his school principal, who emphasized the importance of learning and understanding, rather than just memorizing.

He urged us to develop primary skills and also focus on extending them with many other skills to enable holistic development, he recalls. Asked to compare the Indian and American education systems, he said that the Indian system was very structured while the American system let the students choose what they wanted. I think there are pros and cons. When you are young you have to learn structured like in India because you are not sure what to pursue. In the US there is no fixed structure. So when students choose a subject for themselves, they love it and are passionate about it. But I also see that there are a lot of STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math) and attractive non-STEM options in India right now, he adds.

Interestingly enough, for someone who has worked on products and services that enable work-from-home experiences for millions of people around the world, Velchamy has always followed the habit of being in the office early and leaving late.

In fact, he loves working from the office. However, when he joined Zoom at the urging of his longtime friend and Zoom founder, CEO, Eric Yuan, Velchamy had to adapt to the pandemic work life. In the past year and a half that I’ve been at Zoom reporting directly to the CEO, I’ve only been to our local office once when he smiles.

Vechamy’s biggest concern and dilemma when he came to Zoom was not on the technology front, but on the human front – How am I going to approach a bunch of new colleagues that I’ve never personally known, interacted with or interacted with I have worked together before? He even admits to having been a little hesitant, having had to break off his long-held practice and start WFH from day one.

However, the 18-month WFH experience appears to have brought about a significant change in his long-held belief and practice of working from the office. Looking back, if I had gone to the local office, I would have known many people and others there. But today I know up to 500 people, but I have no idea where they are. So that’s the experience — I feel immersive video makes up for a lot of the things we do in a physical meeting, he thinks.

Despite not visiting his hometown in recent years and missing out on many things about India (especially the food and hospitality), Velchamy has remained connected with his friends – ranging from those who attended kindergarten to those in college.

For meetings you need a time and place, but the place is not important as long as it is virtual. I attended more (virtual) reunions last year than ever in my life, he jokes. However, he remains unfazed by the fact that these reunions of his friends and relatives from around the world are made possible by a service he has helped to scale. But beyond all the bells and whistles of the virtual world he helps create and facilitate, Velchamy agrees that the feeling of landing at Madurai airport and driving to his hometown of Virudhunagar is second to none. For Indians who work and have settled abroad, literally coming home also means the freedom to casually walk to the homes of friends and relatives in India, all without an appointment. Velchamy Sankarlingam is no exception!