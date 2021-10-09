Gators Prepare for SEC Match Play Championship





TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

dates: Sunday Oct 10. – Tuesday 12 Oct

Venue: Shoal Creek Golf Course – Birmingham, Ala.

Host: Jerry Pate/Alabama

Course / Yardage: 72 / 7,370 meters

Format: Match Play – Two matches on Sunday, one on Monday and Tuesday

Tee times: 07:50 on Sunday, to be determined on Monday and Tuesday

Live Score: Golf stats (link coming soon)

Social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook Sunday Oct 10. – Tuesday 12 OctShoal Creek Golf Course – Birmingham, Ala.Jerry Pate/Alabama72 / 7,370 metersMatch Play – Two matches on Sunday, one on Monday and Tuesday07:50 on Sunday, to be determined on Monday and TuesdayGolf stats (link coming soon) FLORIDA SCHEDULE: Date Opponent Time sunday 10 oct south carolina 7:50 am sunday 10 oct Alabama or LSU or Vanderbilt 1 p.m. or 1:50 p.m. Monday Oct 11 To be determined To be determined tuesday 12 oct To be determined To be determined *All times are Eastern GATORS LINE UP: no. 1 – Yuxin Lin no. 2 – Ricky Castillo Number 3 – Joe Pagdin Number 4 – Fred Biondic Number 5 – Tyler Wilkes

TEE OFF

Florida Men’s Golf continues its run of three consecutive weekly tournaments during the newly announced SEC Match Play October 10-12 at Shoal Creek Golf Course. TOURNAMENT HISTORY

After 35 seasons (1986-2020), the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate will transition to a newly announced SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. It will be the first of its kind, a three-day tournament where all 14 SEC schools compete in a match play “single-elimination” format. Each team is guaranteed to play matches every day, starting with two on Sunday and one the following two days. THE FIELD (GolfWeek.com Ranking)

Alabama (53), Arkansas (3) Auburn (27), Florida (41), Georgia (21), Kentucky (86), LSU (20), Mississippi State (54), Missouri (42), Ole Miss (14) , South Carolina (77), Tennessee (18), Texas A&M (7) and Vanderbilt (30) LAST TIME OFF

Florida finished 12th at the Colonial Collegiate earlier this week. Yuxin Lin led the Gators, placing T13th behind a career-low round one of 64 (-6), which was the fourth lowest round by a junior in program history. PRESEASON RANKING & RECOGNITION

The Gators earned preseason recognition and were selected 8th in the Golf Channel/Golf Weekly and T17th by the GCAA Preseason Polls. Ricky Castillo was ranked 4th overall in the Top 30 Preseason Players by Golf Channel/Golf Weekly. COACH DUDLEY

On September 15, head coach JC Deacon announced the addition of Dudley Hart as the next assistant coach. The Gator Great has been the volunteer assistant coach for the past four seasons. He was a four-time All American, 1987 SEC Freshman of the Year, and two-time PGA Tour winner. NEW GATORS

The Florida men’s golf team has added two new faces this season in Miguel Leal (Guatemala City) and Matthew Kress (Saratoga, California) Leal won the 2020 Billy Horschel Junior Championship and were two-time winners (2019-20) of the Central American Junior Tournament. Kress went to Bellarmine College Prep and shot 11 under par to win the FCG Encinitas Junior Championship. He was a 2018 First Team All-League WCAL and helped his school win the 2108 WCAL Championships. THE TURN

The Orange and Blue round out the fall at the Isleworth Collegiate (October 17-19) at the Isleworth Golf Country Club, hosted by UCF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2021/10/8/mens-golf-gators-prep-for-sec-match-play-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos