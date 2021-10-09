Any update on Haynes King’s injury and return





The Texas A&M soccer team performed offensively poorly through no fault of their own. It’s hard to blame the entire quarterback situation, but starter Haynes King has been out almost all season — an already inexperienced unit never stood a chance. After being eliminated early in the Aggies’ second game of the season against Colorado, King would be replaced by Zach Calzada. Later in the day, King would return to the field in a boot, meaning he was set for the day. We would soon discover that he had suffered a broken leg, which required surgery. This would keep him out of football until ‘mid-October’, which is the only clear return date we’ve been given so far. That said, we have received other updates. A video on Haynes King’s field gave Texas A&M football fans an idea For example, we got this video through Haynes King’s The Eagle’s Travis Brown sitting on the sidelines with crutches to replace the scooter he has been using. This could be a sign that he’s making good progress with his recovery or it could just be a sign that he’s tired of riding a scooter – either way, it can’t be a bad thing. But this isn’t the only update we got. Texas A&M football HC Jimbo Fisher has hinted he could return soon Jimbo Fisher brought up Haynes King at his weekly press conference and noted that King updates the game plan every week. This is what he said via TexAgs on Twitter. Jimbo Fisher on Haynes King: “We’ll make sure he’s completely healthy, but he’s making progress. His mind is with every game plan and every meeting.” — TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 4, 2021 This is the most recent update we got straight out of Jimbo Fisher’s mouth. That said, it’s more optimistic than pessimistic. For Aggie fans hoping King can return for Aggies’ home game against Alabama: you’re not lucky. King is nearing the hopeful end of his recovery date, but as Jimbo Fisher said, he won’t be back in the game until he’s fully recovered. With Texas A&M going up against ‘Bama, this is a tough look. That said, if they lose and fall back to three losses in the year, there’s no reason to rush the Aggie starter back into the game. If they get upset and take out ‘Bama’, King might be more eager to get back into the game. We will have to continue to wait for new updates on this situation.

