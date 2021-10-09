Men’s tennis completes day one of Bedford Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team kicked off the Bedford Cup on Friday in the state of Florida and had multiple winners in what was for most players the first event of the season.

“I was really excited to see this group compete for the first time this year,” said head coach CJ Weber . “The first day of competition is usually when you can really see where the team is and what you need to work on. I was very proud of [Guglielmo] and Max for scattering 2 tough three-setters in tough conditions. It was also really nice to see Lopez back on the field after we haven’t been able to see him compete for a while, even though his game didn’t go the way he wanted. Tomorrow is another opportunity to learn and grow, both as an individual and as a team. Let’s see how we do it.”

Red Shirt Sophomore Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF), the top seed in the tournament and an appearance at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, advanced to the quarterfinals. After a first round bye, he defeated Diego Marques of Stetson 6-3, 6-1.

Junior Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) also advanced to the quarterfinals and did so in the B flight, beating Stetson’s Joshua Laka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Guglielmo Stefanacci also took a singles win for the Eagles when he defeated Jonas Hartenstein (UNF), 1-6,7-5, 6-4 in the first round, but fell to Antonio Muniz-Hidalgoof USF, 1-6, 4-6 . He is now going to a comfort brace.

Red Shirt Sophomore Juan Lopez (Gachancipa, Colombia / Colegio Virtual Siglo XXI) sophomore Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla/Montverde Academy) and red shirt junior Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizante, Brazil/Goliath Academy) will also move to the consolation round after dropping their matches in the opening round.

In doubles, pairs Damm/Oncins and Lopez/Johnson will play in the quarterfinals after both received a bye in the first round. Stefanacci and Maciel advance to the consolation round after falling 4-6 to the North Florida team of Crespo/Hartenstein.

The team will be back tomorrow morning for day two.

