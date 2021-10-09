A look inside the Ed Robson Arena, home of CC hockey





COLORADO SPRINGS For the first time in school history, the Colorado College Tiger hockey team plays their season on campus, bringing that home-field-advantage feeling to the campus community. They play at the Ed Robson Arena, the newest building on the Colorado College campus. The Tiger’s season kicks off tonight. The building is a 120,000 sqm facility that hit the ground in February 2020. Rick Greene, the college’s senior project manager, says it was built to watch hockey and has just over 3,400 seats. “It’s the steepest rink, in terms of seating, you can go on code. So you’ll have absolutely no one in your way. There’s not a bad seat in this house,” said Greene, who also said because of the design of the arena, games will be more intimate and louder. “The noise in this building compared to where we played before (The Broadmoor World Arena) was pretty quiet. This place, it can be a little loud for some people.” Before taking their seats in the stands, fans can also read about Tigers who have competed in the Olympics. “We have the Olympic hall downstairs with Peggy Flemming on it and Mike Testwuide who played for Korea in the Olympics,” said Greene. For the players and athletes touring the school, the facility, locker room and training areas are also branded, which aids in recruiting. “The players get to see how many players have played in the National Hockey League, how many guys have been drafted, how many games they’ve played and the All Americans in the sport.” Now that the arena is ready and open for competitions, a student on campus is looking forward to standing in the stands. “I’m super excited to have it on campus. They were all building it last year and it’s super cool to finally see it done,” said Adley Vogel, a sophomore at Colorado College. “It’s great to have a focus on the school spirit. It’s going to be great to have all my friends and classmates in the same building cheering on our team.” Events and concerts can also be held in the arena. If you plan to attend a competition or event, you must show proof of your COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Guests are also required to wear a mask while seated unless you are eating or drinking. The team used to play at the Broadmoor World Arena and the Robson Arena has fewer seats and tickets available. If you want to go to a match, it is recommended to buy your tickets in advance or become a season ticket holder. A parking garage associated with the facility also has more than 320 spaces available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koaa.com/community/a-look-at-the-ed-robson-arena-home-of-cc-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos