Inactivity is harmful

Stress and tension in young children and adults are common concerns in the valley. It is the stress that leads to extreme steps such as suicides by many. Although it is a common concern, effective measures are still not being taken to stop the growing percentile of this fatal trend. The number of heart attacks among young people has risen sharply. However, the number does not include cases in rural areas where teenagers die suddenly, that also on the spot. Such cases are not registered by anyone.

Depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among teens and suicide is another leading cause of death in young people aged 1519. Mental illness accounts for more than 15 percent of the total burden of illness and injury in 1019-year-old adolescents. Half of all mental health disorders in adulthood begin by age 12, but most cases go undetected and untreated.

Now the question arises how can we tackle this problem and deal with the stress so that our young generation stays safe and healthy?

There are countless ways to deal with this life-consuming threat, including guidance and counseling, motivation and explanations, tours and hikes, love and affection. But the most effective and efficient way is to promote different kinds of games and athletics at district, tehsil, block and village level. In villages, there are fewer playgrounds and recreational areas compared to towns and villages, leaving young boys and girls with no means of channeling their energy.

Co-curricular athletics encourages the growth of various areas of mind and individuality, such as intellectual growth, sentimental development, social development, ethical development, and aesthetic development. Creativity, enthusiasm and energetic, positive thinking are some of the facets of personality development and the results of curricular activities

So the first and most important thing is to create playgrounds in every village and city, which is still a dream in many villages.

After laying out grounds and playing fields, it is necessary to introduce different formats of different games and organize different tournaments to attract young people. This systematic and well-organized fervor of games would keep these youngsters busy and engaged.

Physical activity provides fundamental health benefits for adolescents, including improved cardiorespiratory and muscle fitness, bone health, maintenance of a healthy body weight, and psychosocial benefits.

To increase activity levels, government, society and the community must create safe and stimulating environments and opportunities for physical activity for all adolescents

Cricket is the only game that people in every nook and corner of J&K know and play. So, it is inevitable to promote other games, such as football, kabaddi, hockey, tennis, table tennis, wrestling, basketball, etc. The Physical Education Department should take seriously the responsibility and make sincere efforts to get more and more boys and girls in different games so that their energy is positively channeled. Games are health-oriented and joyful activities. They are effective therapies that reduce tension and anxiety. In Kashmir, sports can work wonders and bring peace of mind not only to young boys and girls, but also to parents who fear the wrong behavior of their children.

Games strongly tame thoughts and stabilize emotions and create a sense of cooperation among teenagers, hence games follow permanent discipline. Parents should allow and motivate them to play games. They should encourage and value their participation in the games so that they do not indulge in crimes and addictions. Drug abuse is one of the growing crimes that consumes and destroys the happy lives of teenagers and their parents. Strict and harsh behavior is also harmful and harmful. Parents should refrain from this practice. Education and sport should go hand in hand. Emphasizing academics at the expense of co-curricular activities is never a healthy practice. Parents should allow, instead advise, their children to routinely participate in games and sports so that their motor and mental development proceed simultaneously. Someone has rightly quoted that sound minds live in sound bodies. The World Health Organization suggests that adolescents engage in at least one hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily, including play, games, sports, and also a transportation activity such as cycling, racing, and walking.

Worldwide, it is estimated that only 1 in 5 adolescents meet these guidelines. The prevalence of inactivity is high in all regions and higher in female adolescents than in male adolescents. Separate grounds for girls should be created in each village. Parents should be aware of the harmful effects of inactivity on girls. This inactivity does not channel their energy properly, resulting in many unethical influences taking root.

Parents and teachers should encourage side by side activities such as sports, debate, art, drama and discussion, declamation contest, story writing contest, essay writing contest, arts and crafts, reading contest, wall magazine decoration, school magazine headlines , folk songs, folk dance, flower show, school decoration, sculpture, dress up contest, preparation of cards and models, album making, photography, clay modeling and many such activities.

Academic proficiency is, to a great extent, consolidated when an appropriate co-curricular activity is organized related to the theme taught in the classroom. Intellectual facets of personality are achieved in the classroom while aesthetic development, character building, spiritual growth, physical growth, moral values, creativity, etc. are supported by co-curricular activities. Language and personality are supported by these activities. It supports the improvement of coordination, adaptation, fluency of speech, spontaneous expressions, etc. between students, both at school and university level.