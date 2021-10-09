



Naydenov & Reis Team Up For Two Wins At River City Tennis Open men’s tennis

FARMVILLE, Va. The Longwood doubles tandem senior Rosen Naydenov and freshmen Luis Reis stole the Lancer spotlight on the first day of the River City Tennis Open with back-to-back double wins at Williams-Bollettieri Tennis Center. The Longwood doubles tandem seniorand freshmenstole the Lancer spotlight on the first day of the River City Tennis Open with back-to-back double wins at Williams-Bollettieri Tennis Center. The Lancer duo won their opening bouts in the purple flight of the open doubles, beating Navy’s Cy McLeod and Luke Garner 6-4 and George Mason’s Dustin Hal and Michael Pollatos 6-4. Those wins took Naydenov and Reis to the top of their three-team run and accounted for two of Longwood’s four wins on the day. Reis also earned another one of those in singles, beating College of Charleston’s Zach Theodossou 6-0, 6-2 to split his first two singles fights into Flight 20 for men’s singles. Senior Guillermo Cagigas also took a singles win in men’s flight 10, completing a comeback that fought him back from a first-set loss to eventually defeat Noah Borges of College of Charleston 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 . The River City Tennis Open is the largest Division I college tennis tournament in Virginia and is organized by the River City Tennis Foundation. Day two of the tournament continues on Saturday with all four Longwood entrants in singles. River City Tennis open October 8, 2021 (Day 1 of 3)

Richmond, Virginia (Williams-Bollettieri tennis center) Men’s singles flight 10 Chen Ruo (W&M) beats. Guillermo Cagigas (LWU) 6-2, 6-1

Guillermo Cagigas (LWU) def. Noah Borges (CofC) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 Men’s singles flight 15 Andre Limon (CofC) beats. Rosen Naydenov (LWU) 6-4, 6-2

Richard Bell (UR) def. Rosen Naydenov (LWU) 6-4, 6-1 Men’s singles flight 19 Sasha Panyan (NAVY) beats Ernesto Rocabert (LWU) 6-3, 6-2

Alex Kim (NOVA) beats. Ernesto Rocabert (LWU) 6-4, 0-6, 7-10 Men’s singles flight 20

Luis Reis (LWU) vs. Zach Theodossiou (CofC) 6-0, 6-2

Hayden Postin (GMU) def. Luis Reis (LWU) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 Open Double Men Green Finn Garner/Jack McBride (NAVY) beats. Guillermo Cagigas / Ernest Rocabert (LWU) 7-6 (5)

Francois Le Tallec / Michael Walser (ODU) defeats. Guillermo Cagigas / Ernest Rocabert (LWU) 6-3 Open Double Men Purple

Rosen Naydenov / Luis Reis (LWU) def. Cy McLeod/Luke Garner (NAVY) 6-4

Rosen Naydenov / Luis Reis (LWU) def. Dustin Ha/Michael Pollatos (GMU) 6-4 #horsepower

