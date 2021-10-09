Local rally: Hall-Dale field hockey rolls to win Lisbon





FARMINGDALE Ava Corbin, Tori Tibbetts and Averi Baker each scored for the Hall-Dale hockey team in a 3-0 win over Lisbon on Friday. Ellory Stewart had an assist for the Bulldogs (3-6-2). Kelsey Cormier had eight saves to earn the shutout. Mania Levesseur had seven saves for the Greyhounds (4-5-1). CONY 12, OCEANSIDE 0: Abby Morrill scored four goals to lead the Rams to a victory over the Mariners in Augusta. Mallory Audette and Madison Veilleux each had two goals for Cony (7-5-1), while Sierra Prebit, Olivia Dutil, Madison Chavarie and Maci Freeman scored for the Rams. Winter Adams had 18 saves for Oceanside (2-5). GIRLS FOOTBALL ERSKINE 7, OCEANSIDE 0: Mackenzie Roderick scored three goals and led the Eagles to a win over the Mariners in South China. Gabrielle Sasse, Caleigh Crocker, Julia Barber and Riley Reitchel all scored goals for Erskine (6-3-1). Oceanside drops to 1-8-0. HAL-DALE 8, MT. ABRAM 0: Rita Benoit and Marie Benoit each scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Roadrunners in Salem. Jenna Lee, Julia Nott, Karlie Reith and Zoe Soule scored goals for Hall-Dale (10-0-0). Haley Bate had 14 saves for Mount Abram (8-2-0). BREWER 3, SKOWHEGAN 1: Allie Frey scored a goal for the River Hawks in a loss to the Witches at Skowhegan. Lily Noyes had an assist for Skowhegan (0-9-2). Reese Danforth had 14 saves. Charlee Laffey, Jordan Doak and Kayla Lockhart each had goals for Brewer (6-5-0). BOYS FOOTBALL WINTHROP 3, CARRABEC 2: Tyler Shumway scored a goal and provided an assist for the Ramblers’ (4-6) win over the Cobras (2-3) in Winthrop. Jacob Barrows and Iker Penniman each had a goal for Winthrop while Jaxon August stopped six shots. Seth Price and Luke Carey scored for Carrabec. Will Lawrence made five saves. OAK HILL 1, BUCKFIELD 1: Ethan Vattaso scored for the Raiders (5-4-1) in the second half to force a draw against the Bucks (5-4-1) in Buckfield. Hunter Driscoll scored in the first half for Buckfield. Cade Fessenden made seven saves for Oak Hill, while Gavin Charest stopped 11 shots for the Bucks. BRUNSWICK 6, MT. BLUE 1: Kaelin Gerwig made a hat-trick and the Dragons (8-1-1) scored three times in each half against the Cougars (2-9) in Brunswick. Luke Patterson finished with three assists and Liam Driscoll, Mateus Nasciemento and Gus Silverman each scored a goal. Brunswick goalkeepers Sid Pols and AJ Wolverton together made eight saves. Mount Blue’s Joshua Greenlaw scored the opening goal midway through the first half. James Stinson had 12 saves for the Cougars. ” Previous Golf: Freeport’s Eli Spaulding, Leavitt’s Jade Haylock win Class B state titles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/10/08/local-roundup-hall-dale-field-hockey-rolls-to-win-over-lisbon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos