Mansion Global Daily: New Yorkers are looking closer to home (for second homes), a Philadelphia mansion with its own mall







As schools and offices reopen, New Yorkers are looking to second home locations with shorter city trips Buyers fed up with hours of commuting from the Hamptons of Pennsylvania have turned their attention to areas with easier access to the city. read more

A 1925 former deputy mayor’s mansion in Manhattan The completely renovated Upper East Side home is owned by Randy Mastro, who served under Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his wife. read more NEIGHBORHOOD COMMENTS

Sunny and celebrity-loved son Vida is Mallorca, Spain’s crown jewel The neighborhood in the capital Palma has homes ranging from 3 million to 65 million, along with easy access to top international schools and shops. read more NEWS BITES Elite Australian sports family selling house in suburban Melbourne Max Crow, a professional Australian Football League player, and his wife, Sue, a gold medalist in open water swimming and now one of the country’s top sports managers, are selling their old residence in Kew, outside Melbourne, on Oct. 16. auction. Their children, Kim Brennan and Justin Crow, who recently led a team at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, grew up on the property. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and features floor-to-ceiling glass and treetop views from every room. The open plan living room and kitchen have enough space to entertain an entire Olympic team. They have not set a target price. Domain Family connection in Vaucluse, Sydney, could raise more than A$50 million Two houses on a hill in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Vaucluse, marketed as a ‘family complex’, could fetch more than A$50 million (US$36.57 million). The compound is the largest residential offering in the area this year and includes a six-bedroom townhouse and a four-bedroom residence, two swimming pools and manicured gardens. According to one of the brokers, Elliott Placks of Ray White Double Bay, there is early interest in the A$45 million properties. The sellers purchased the property three years ago for A$32 million as a development site and obtained approval for four luxury homes designed by renowned architect Luigi Rosselli. news.com.au This $7.5 Million Townhouse in Philadelphia Has Its Own Mall A huge home in Allentown, Pennsylvania that comes with its own miniature shopping center has hit the market for $7.5 million. The 36,800-square-foot mansion sits on 4.62 acres and has six bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a gym, sauna, pool, and home theater. On the ground floor is a French bistro with murals and ceiling paintings that mimic a sunny day in Paris. Next door is “La Cave de Guillaume,” a wine shop and small garden called “Jardin de Phyllis.” The large games room is complete with a pool table, air hockey, table tennis and foosball. The sun Lakefront House in Palm Beach, Florida, Sells for $10.5 Million One of three lakefront homes in the 1960s Parc Monceau enclave in Palm Beach, Florida has sold for $10.5 million, according to local multi-listing service. The seller, Donna Ward, an interior decorator, bought the home in 2016 for $5.6 million and renovated it. Located on a one-acre lot with a dock and 75-foot frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway, the home has five bedrooms and staff quarters with a total of 7,407 square feet of living space. It is just over a mile south of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club. Palm Beach Daily News AROUND NEWS CORP An Italian-inspired California home with a retractable roof and a life-size chess set is asking for $29.995 million [The Wall Street Journal] Is now a good time to buy luxury property in London? [The Times of London] When is a home seller paid and how? The steps of a real estate transaction [realtor.com] Israel-based app makes it easier for foreigners to buy US real estate [New York Post]

