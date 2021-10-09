Hank Aaron Award Finalists For Best Offensive Player Are Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper

The finalists for the Hank Aaron Award – the first since the legend’s death – are Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The winners of the award, which was established in 1999 by Major League Baseball to honor the best offensive player in each league, will be announced in November.

Ohtani, the favorite for American League MVP, is the first player to ever be nominated as well. In addition to Ohtani and Guerrero, New York’s Aaron Judge, Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins, Oakland’s Matt Olson, Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez are all nominated for the American League.

In addition to Harper, Soto and Tatis in the National League are Nick Castellanos of Cincinnati, Brandon Crawford of San Francisco, Freddie Freeman of Atlanta and Paul Goldschmidt of St. Louis.

In a telephone interview, Billye Aaron, who has been married to Hank Aaron for 48 years, said her husband was “always very excited about the award itself and of course very excited about the World Series because, during that time, before every fourth game, he had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know the winners and shaking hands.”

The voting panel will include eight Hall of Fame players, including new voters Chipper Jones, Pedro Martinez and John Smoltz, as well as a vote from fans.

Aaron, MLB’s longtime home run king and one of the most beloved and respected players in the history of the game, died in his sleep in January.

“I’m still in a state of immeasurable grief,” Billye Aaron said. “I’m fine. I have some trouble for many days. But like everyone else, when you get to this stage in your life, you have to learn to deal with it. You can’t change it. You can’t do it all about God’s will So you learn to accept it and move on.

“I miss him so very, very much. I loved him so very, very much.”

Aaron, she said, would have been particularly excited about the NL Division Series starting Friday between the two MLB teams he played for: the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. Aaron played his first 12 years for the Milwaukee Braves before moving to Atlanta, where he spent nine seasons. A two-year stint with the Brewers concluded his career.

“He loved Milwaukee. He loved the Milwaukee Braves. He loved the Milwaukee Brewers,” Billye Aaron said. “And of course he loved the Atlanta Braves. He probably would have struggled a bit not to root for both teams. The team that’s your bread and butter — you’d probably fall into that category. Well. So he’d probably go to Atlanta. But I know he had a strong fondness for the Milwaukee team.”

MLB was meant to honor Aaron in Atlanta during the July All-Star Game. However, the backlash from Georgia’s new voting rights laws prompted MLB to move the game to Denver’s Coors Field, where Freeman and Judge Billye escorted Aaron to the field for the ceremony honoring her husband.

While MLB endured criticism of the choice, Billye Aaron said “it was the right choice for Major League Baseball to do.”

“In light of the political situation that was going on then and still continues,” she said, “the decision to move the All-Star Game out of the city of Atlanta, despite the impact it would have on Atlanta and on the companies preparing for the great game — I still think Major League Baseball did exactly what it was supposed to do by recognizing that racism can dominate some things.”