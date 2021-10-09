2021 Cricket News: Marnus Labuschagne Professional Video, Sheffield Shield Queensland vs Tasmania





Over-enthusiastic Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has sparked debate over one of the sport’s most controversial acts.

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has sparked debate over the act of “celebrating”, where a bowler celebrates a wicket before acknowledging the umpire’s decision. Tasmania was 3/280 late on the first day of the Sheffield Shield clash in Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval, when Labuschagne thought he had made a breakthrough. Watch live coverage of the 21/22 Marsh One-Day Cup Live and Free on Kayo Freebies. No credit card. No Brainer. Become a member now The leg spinner’s full throw struck Tassie batter Lawrence Neil-Smith on the front pad and he immediately sprinted to the slipcordon with both arms raised. It wasn’t until he was near Neil-Smith that Labuschagne turned to appeal, but the umpire remained unmoved at the non-striker’s end. “He didn’t appeal, he was celebrating, which would annoy the referee,” the commentator said. ‘No Marnus, he’s not out. I mean, you’re more than welcome to appeal, but don’t celebrate. Turn around and ask the question. It is placed outside the leg stump. A bit cheeky.” Replays suggested the ball had been thrown outside the line of the leg stump. Under the Laws of Cricket, “excessive appeal” is considered a “Level 1” violation. Labuschagne is known for his dazzling enthusiasm on the cricket pitch – which Australian legend Shane Warne infamously called “annoying” earlier this year – but several cricket pundits objected to his behavior on Thursday, claiming it was disrespectful to the umpire. Australian Peter Lalor called it a “bad look”, while cricket writer Andrew Faulkner posted on Twitter: “Australia’s next captain?” Cricket reporter Louis Cameron tweeted: “He probably could have turned around to appeal (and seemed like a good decision from the ump), but one of Australia’s top cricketers showing such enthusiasm for Shield cricket is certainly a good thing .” Lalor replied: “He shows such enthusiasm for cricket in his kitchen. Enthusiasm isn’t the problem, it’s about respect.” Labuschagne eventually finished with bowling numbers of 0/71 as Tasmania declared a massive 6/500 total. The Australian No. 3 batter has already built a reputation for trying the “celebr appeal”, with a nearly identical incident that happened 12 months ago. Labuschagne faced similar criticism in March when he disagreed with a referee’s decision in a Sheffield Shield match, including against Tasmania. The Queenslander threw back his head in disbelief after the umpire raised his finger and shook his head to the barns. At the time, News Corp cricketer Robert Craddock believed Labuschagne’s actions would hurt his chances of replacing Tim Paine as Australian Test captain, and this latest offense is certainly not going to help. In the second innings of this week’s Sheffield Shield game, Labuschagne was bowled by Neil-Smith for 32 after pushing a short pitch back onto his stumps. Queensland is 2/122 on the stumps of day two and is still 378 runs behind Tasmania.

