RPI Hosts Buffalo State For Reunion And Homecoming Weekend – troyrecord





TROY, NY As RPI celebrates past, current and future students with a homecoming weekend, the football team will strive to continue their undefeated season when Buffalo State comes to Troy to take on the Engineers. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Engineers go into Saturday’s game 5-0 after opening the Liberty League against Rochester last week with a 38-22 win. George Marinopoulos passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns and was fired just twice in the win. Both Vinne McDonald and Delano Munoz Whatts returned to the roster after an absence from the previous two weeks. Munoz Whatts rushed for 91 yards and McDonald caught for 37 and a touchdown. Peter Lombardi led the receivers for 78 yards and a touchdown and DJ Palmer caught two touchdown passes. With last week’s win in the books, RPI is now 5-3 in the Ralph Isernia-era Liberty League openers. The only time RPI lost its first conference game of the season was in 2017 against Hobart (30-0), 2016 against St. Lawrence (20-14) and in 2013 against WPI (27-14). Buffalo State remains winless after losing to Union 30-17 last week. Quarterback Cam Sionko passed for 69 yards and a touchdown. Sionko completed eight passes in 20 attempts. Runningback Omar Robinson rushed for 91 yards. Buffalo State joined the Liberty League in 2019. In the first conference meeting between the two teams, RPI defeated Buffalo State 28-26 thanks to 198 rushing yards. Peter Lombardi caught two touchdown passes and Marinopoulos passed for 186 yards. Francis Perry had six unassisted tackles. Buffalo State and RPI have only played four times in the history of the two programs. The Engineers lead the series 3-1. After last week’s win over Rochester, George Marinopoulos was named Liberty League’s “Offensive Artist of the Week,” the second time Marinopoulos has won the award in as many weeks. In addition to the success of Marinopoulos, RPI is now at 10-0 in their last ten home games. They haven’t lost at ECAV Stadium since 2018. The Engineers have been at 19-1 in Troy since 2017. The last home loss record RPI had was in 2016 when they were 2-3 at the ECAV Stadium. The RPI defense remains one of the best in the Liberty League. The defense has allowed the fewest number of touchdowns (6), the second fewest passing yards (694), and it has the second lowest average number of yards per play allowed (4.1). They also allowed the second least number of average yards per game (245.4). They have the second highest efficiency score (89.8) in the Liberty League. RPI continues to gain recognition in the D3Football.com Top 25 rankings as an honorable mention. A big win against Buffalo State could eventually push them into a slot. If it doesn’t, RPI’s next two matchups with both Hobart and Ithaca will be their chance to jump into the top 25. Three Liberty League teams remain in the top 25. Union is at 14, Ithaca at 17 and Hobart at 25. Hobart and Union are both dropped from the list after last week’s performances. After Hobart next Saturday, RPI will have a farewell week. The break could be the perfect time to take apart two of the tougher opponents on the Engineer schedule this week. After Ithaca, St. Lawrence and Union the last games of the regular season on the schedule.

