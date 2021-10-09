TENNIS DROP LADIES NON-CONFERENCE MATCH TO SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS, 4-3





Next game: Bentley University 10/9/2021 | 12:00 o’clock Syracuse, NY – The Le Moyne College women’s tennis team suffered their first loss of the season on Friday afternoon, a 4-3 no-conference loss at the hands of Saint Thomas Aquinas on the tennis courts of Nottingham High School. The Spartans of Saint Thomas Aquinas (3-1) won two of the three doubles matches to take the first point of the day. The dolphin couple Birdem Ozo (Istanbul, Turkey/Ted Ankara College Foundation HS) and Francesca Lilliegren (Guayaquil, Ecuador/Colegio Alemán Humboldt Guayaquil) defeated Karina Blas and Vera Gak Anagrova 7-5 in the number one doubles match. Marta Nuñez (Rye, NY/Antonio Lopez (Spain)) and Fiona Pepper (Challaampa, Peru/Colegio Anglo Americano Prescott) went down 3-6 in the second doubles and the team of Isabella Barona (Manta, Ecuador / Manta Talents) and Brooke Fernandez (Shirley, NY/William Floyd) dropped their first doubles of the season in a 3-6 loss to Paula Palero and Eliza Mulder in the number three doubles. Barona defeated Karina Blas 6-4, 6-2 in the number one singles match, and Oz defeated Viktoriia Pavlovets 6-2, 6-3 in number two singles to earn a few points for the Dolphins. Lilliegren also earned a point for Le Moyne in singles, beating Jemima Parkinson 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in number five singles. In number three singles, Nunez lost to Palero by a score of 2-6, 1-6, and Saint Thomas of Aquino’s Villegas Robles rallied to beat Pepper 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The Spartans also got a point from Mulder, who defeated Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the number six singles. This is what head coach Jeff Lonczak ’03 had to say after the game: “It was a great hard fought 4-3 non-conference fight. All credit to (Saint Thomas Aquinas College) for being a very close team. Looking forward to Seniors Day tomorrow against Bentley.” The Dolphins host Bentley on the tennis courts of Nottingham High School for a Northeast-10 Conference double game and a Le Moyne Seniors Day celebration at noon.

