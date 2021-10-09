RPI women’s hockey defeats Union to end 31-game loss streak





The RPI women’s hockey team broke a 31-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over arch-rival Union on Friday in the ECAC Hockey opener for both schools at Messa Rink in Schenectady.

Junior goalkeeper Amanda Rampado made 30 saves for the Engineers (1-4 overall, 1-0 competition), which also ended a 39-game winless streak. They won for the first time since March 2, 2019, a 2-0 victory over Cornell in the ECAC playoffs.

“It was a big one,” said RPI head coach Bryan Vines. “I thought Rampy played incredibly well for us and gave us a great start in the first period, which I think was the difference.” On Friday, sisters Riena and Mika Jahnke each scored for RPI and Delaney Weiss and Julia Blitz each scored a goal. Union (2-1, 0-1) was denied the first 3-0 start in program history. RPI went 0-33-1 in 2019-20 and did not play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Engineers avoided tying or breaking the NCAA Division I record 33 loss streak that Union had set from November 10, 2006 to November 2007. “Of course, in the locker room afterwards, it was great for the team to be able to sing the victory song (the RPI school song),” Vines said. “That was a big deal. It was great to see them crawl into the room together afterwards and sing that.”

RPI took a 2-0 lead in the opening 10:35 of the first period on goals from Riena Jahnke and Weiss, who provided an assist on Blitz’s goal to close the score with 2:04 left in the game. “Honestly, I didn’t think we started that well,” Vines said. “I didn’t think the first period was our best or even close. Rampy made some big saves for us and then we got some puck luck and I thought our (defensive) corps really calmed down in the second period and we got better and better as the game went on.” The Engineers and Dutchwomen will play again in Troy on Saturday at 3 p.m. “As soon as we got on the bus to go back (to Troy), your focus shifts to the work that needs to be done tomorrow,” Vines said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/sports/article/RPI-women-s-hockey-beats-Union-to-end-31-game-16520473.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos