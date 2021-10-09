Sports federation presidents and misplaced priorities

Nigerian sports executives are getting their priorities wrong on many fronts. They seem to be chasing the shadows and ignoring or ignoring important issues affecting the development of sports in the country. In this day and age when sport is a business and so much is consciously invested in it (sport), efforts should be made to promote sport at grassroots level, so that more young people in the development process of each sport discipline can give hope that things can be better in future. are than they are now.

It is very sad that lately the federation presidents are not concerned with the number of competitions they organize in a calendar year, but want to attend international competitions that will earn them a Estacode. The quest to be in the Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics are the main points of many of the federation’s top shots. If you see them worrying about the qualification of athletes for continental and global competitions, MOST of them do so because of what it will put in their wallets, not because of the country’s love of being represented at the events.

It’s that bad. In the past, federations made public their schedules for a new calendar year in which most of them hosted at least six senior and three junior competitions each year. For example, in the 1990s, table tennis and tennis hosted no less than 10 matches a year and toured the country as if they were playing on the European circuits.

There was a cycling event sponsored by a soda outfit that used to take cyclists to about 10 states of the federation every year. Federation presidents need to think about how our sport can get back to that level to give the young people a better future.

They have to figure out how to find sponsors who will help to organize more competitions to develop the athletes. While the basketball federation remains in limbo, it came as no surprise that the majority of the federation’s former presidents were sent back as the sports federation board elections took place in Abuja on Thursday, September 30. Dayo Akindoju was sent back to continue his leadership in the tennis federation, as were engineer Ishaku Tikon (table tennis), Daniel Igali (wrestling), Boye Oyerinde

(Squash).

Some of the newbies include Kelvin Ehizigie, elected president of the Gymnastics Federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi (Judo), Sam Ocheho (Handball), Otunba Segun Runsewe (Golf), Dr. Ademola Are (Rugby), Gen K. Minimah (Boxing), DR. Ibrahim Aladi (weightlifting), Saidu Abubakar (taekwondo) and interestingly enough, former Vice Governor of Nasarawa State Silas Agara emerged as the head of the Karate Federation of Nigeria. Akindoju of tennis is already targeting the world group in Davis Cup Tennis. Our senior players cannot give the federation the desired result to move up in the Davis Cup. We will pay attention to the development of our youth players to grow. Over time, the youth players will grow up and take the federation to a high level. We need to work hard to get back to the World Group, and with the necessary focus on the juniors, we will bounce back to where we rightly belong, said the tennis boss. That’s the way to go, because I expect other federation bosses to come up with an agenda for the tenure that they will judge later, after four years.

Alaiyas exit, a rude shock?

In this profession, it is normal to have people you associate with, thoughts, discussions, evaluations and projects for the future together as friends of a group. Ben Alaiya, who died during the week, was one of five sports journalists in my clique. Tony Ubani (Vanguard), Ben Memuletiwon (Crest) and the late ThisDay Sports Editor, Emeka Elechi, were the other three. There would be five of us working with SportsDay, which Alaiya managed to the death. It came as a total shock that Alaiya left us on Tuesday. We called him, Ben, a liar and so when I first heard the news I said it was a lie until it was shockingly confirmed. It is indeed a cruel world that this cheerful good fellow had to leave us this time, but we cannot question God. He was a very brilliant professional with great love for his family. On each international trip, Alaiya bought different things for all his children and the wife. He was a lively journalist and this manifested itself during his time as Super Eagles Media Officer. As Alaiya joins Elechi, affectionately known as Biafra, I pray that God continues to preserve the rest of us and grant them eternal rest. Good night, Ben Alaiya!





SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man Reveals (FREE) Secret Fruits That Increased His Manh00d Size And Staying Power In 5 Days

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like it Loading…

Related