Astros 9, White Sox 4: How should the Sox beat perfectly?

HOUSTON Astros manager Dusty Baker sighed as he rose from his seat. Interview time was over and he had to catch a plane.

I have to go to Chicago, he said, shaking his head.

But he also smiled and was very pleased. A 9-4 win against the White Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series was complete. An impressive 2-0 series lead was in hand. And, oh, yes, that Astros defense. What manager wouldn’t feel like a million bucks if he had wizards and wizards all over the field?

A million dollars? Scratch that. Baker had a better way of putting it.

i feel 15 [years old] during these games, he said. I know I’m not 15, but I feel 15.

He’s not that far away; the man is only 72. And he still exudes charisma, brimming with emotion in the dugout and chasing that elusive first World Series title as manager.

And sending a team to the field that is so well-rounded, it’s kind of ridiculous. The Astros batted better than anyone in the AL and also less than everyone else. Their starting pitchers have the second-lowest ERA right behind the Sox in the AL.

And that defense, the stats, and the eye test leave no doubt that it’s the best in baseball.

These guys are proud of the defense, he said. That’s something I think is overlooked by many clubs, but never at my club.

The Astros aren’t cheating anymore, as far as we know, but what they’re doing to the Sox is totally unfair. Who knew they would ruin the Sox’s big plans after the season by playing perfectly perfect baseball? Who knew it was possible to play perfectly perfect baseball? How did the Astros win only 95 games and not 162?

How the hell are the Sox supposed to come back in this best-of-five series and beat it all?

Take the attitude, effort level and talent we have and [Sunday in Game 3] find a way to win, said manager Tony La Russa. Then you lose one, and we play another. It can be done. I would rather be in their position, but I know our club. Well put together a winning effort, and hopefully the score reflects that.

If not, La Russa will end the season with 70 post-season wins. He could have said the same 10 years ago.

La Russa claimed that the final score in Game 2 was very misleading.

How many hits did we get? he said. Did we get 11 and they got 10? Well, they were a good hitting club, were a good hitting club. They made a lot of good defensive plays, we made a lot of good defensive plays.

They’re really good, but I thought we played really well too. But they played better, just enough.

If a five-point lead is just enough, the Sox have no hope at all.

Their hopes for a breakthrough in the first inning were dampened thanks to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who made a dive stop on an one-out, bases-loaded grounder by Eloy Jimenez, got an important force out at second and the Sox on one run loved. .

In the fourth, with the Astros leading 2-1 and Jimenez on base with a leadoff single, first baseman Yuli Gurriel reached for the line and put down a blistering one-hopper, stepped on the sack and sent a helpless Jimenez into a rundown for a double game.

In the sixth, Altuve made a diving catch on a sinking liner on Andrew Vaughn’s bat. In the eighth, he went one-on-one with a one-foot throw from the grass in the outfield behind second base to smother Jimenez first.

And the real killer: rightfielder Kyle Tuckers running, jumping catch of a Yasmani Grandal drive with two on and two out in a 4-4 game in the seventh. Rather than a two-run lead and their first extra-base hit of the series, the Sox mostly had the momentum.

Eerily, a similar batted ball in the bottom of the seventh inning broke open the game. Carlos Correa hit it where Grandal had, but Sox rightfielder Leury Garcia took the wrong corner, turned the wrong way, misjudged his jump and, well, that’s enough photo painting.

Adam Engel would have made that play, we all know that, but La Russa had just given him a pinch hit. That decision turned out to be less than perfect.

As I’ve always said, Baker noted, you can’t win by defending alone, but you can also lose by defending.

No wonder Baker, who was out of baseball a few years ago, is feeling great.

This is one of the reasons I came back, he said. I mean, I missed this. I have longed for this.

Does anyone remember May 7th? That was the last day the Sox woke up and weren’t in first place. They will wake up now and feel a lot worse than they did then.

The Sox had a winning record in every month of the season. But not in October if they don’t come back and win this series.

Not if they somehow can’t beat perfectly.