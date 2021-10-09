Sports
The day a 14-year-old future female cricketer took on the men and won
The first ball she encountered was a bouncer, Morrish said with a laugh. I was captain at the time and I’d say let’s not bounce her. I really didn’t want to do that myself. But no, one of the older guys on the team took it upon herself and bounced her first ball.
She recorded it, but played and missed. She handled it well.
Litchfield might have only scored 16 runs that day, but the way she frustrated her opponents and the composure she showed left no one in doubt that she had a bright future.
She’s very smart at cricket, even at that young age, said Morrish, who went wicketless that afternoon when the teams opened the bowler. She realized she couldn’t hit the ball for the wicket while playing against men because she was a bit smaller, but she manipulated the ball really well. She played really well behind the point with late cuts.
She’s left handed and I’m a left arm bowler so it was too easy for her. It frustrated me quite a bit. You could tell she was very talented.
The experience of playing against men helped Litchfield prepare for the rigors of professional women’s cricket. Less than two years later, she made her debut for the Thunder and has already been earmarked as a future star in Australia, having already represented NSW.
The first few times [in mens first grade cricket] I was nervous and worried, but I think practice makes perfect, she said. It accelerated my ability to play with girls at age 15 because I could already bowl twice as fast. Fielding against a harder hit, catching balls and standing in the field also helped enormously.
I’ve been worn out a few times [by the men]. It was nothing evil; they were all very respectful.
Litchfields Sydney Thunder kicks off their WBBL campaign against the Adelaide Strikers in Hobart on Thursday.
I hope for a solid season, she said. Hopefully I can consistently score some runs and solidify my place in the top order.
Bet Litchfield’s old teammates and opponents of Orange will look on with pride.
It’s a huge achievement and what makes it even more special is that the Litchfields are good people, Morrish said. There’s nothing here but pride from the rest of us. It’s good to see someone making something of themselves and coming out of the bush.
