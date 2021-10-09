The day a 14-year-old future female cricketer took on the men and won

The first ball she encountered was a bouncer, Morrish said with a laugh. I was captain at the time and I’d say let’s not bounce her. I really didn’t want to do that myself. But no, one of the older guys on the team took it upon herself and bounced her first ball.

She recorded it, but played and missed. She handled it well.

Litchfield might have only scored 16 runs that day, but the way she frustrated her opponents and the composure she showed left no one in doubt that she had a bright future.

She’s very smart at cricket, even at that young age, said Morrish, who went wicketless that afternoon when the teams opened the bowler. She realized she couldn’t hit the ball for the wicket while playing against men because she was a bit smaller, but she manipulated the ball really well. She played really well behind the point with late cuts.

She’s left handed and I’m a left arm bowler so it was too easy for her. It frustrated me quite a bit. You could tell she was very talented.