WIVC North, South football titles up for grabs tonight





Conference championships are at stake this Friday night for both the WIVC South and WIVC North divisions after big wins by Carrollton and Brown County last week.

In the South, Carrollton defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 34-16 in a battle between the last two undefeated teams in the league. Carrollton can close the outright title with a homecoming win over West Central on Friday.

Carrollton coach Nick Flowers said his main concern going into the Greenfield-NW game was how his team would play after easy wins over Routt, Pleasant Hill, North Greene and Calhoun. That was my main concern that emerged tonight, he said. I’ve caught some heck on some of our scores we’ve had but I’ll be very honest with an opponent, we kicked field goals on the first down in the second quarter. The Carrolltons starters hadn’t played in the second half since a season-opening loss at Centraal Kamppunt. Other than that, it’s been half-ball games, Flowers said. So this was definitely great for us tonight. Flowers need not worry. The Hawks played well both offensively and defensively against Greenfield-Northwestern. I want to compliment our coaches for coming up with a good game plan, the coach said. We knew the Walker boy did a great job, and we watched him against West Central last week. So we came up with a game plan to contain him, and we certainly did. I think we kept him 40 yards away or something. How do you stop a player like Sam Walker? It’s hard, especially if that’s their offense, which is what they do well, Flowers said. And so it starts with being a very selfless defensive player. Everyone has to do their job. And we felt like our guys were really playing team defense. On offense, Carrollton rushed nearly 200 yards, led by Harley Angel and quarterback Grant Pohlman, who also threw 212 yards. Grant did a good job for us there, Flowers said. And I’ll tell you something offensively, our line blocked well, he said. And defensively our D-line played well. So I think we won it tonight in the trenches with our offensive and defensive lines. Flowers was happy with the support. We had a huge student section in our stands tonight and a huge crowd, the coach said. And you know what, with the mess we are in society right now with this COVID, it was great to see a hard hitting football game and a huge crowd tonight. Carrollton avoided injury in the Greenfield-Northwestern game. The Hawks have had no COVID-19 problems this fall after struggling with virus quarantines all spring. We have taken many precautions, Flowers said. We haven’t done some of the things we normally do because of COVID. We didn’t have indoor team meals and things like that, which the guys took all the precautions we could. We don’t do indoor lifting, and things like that. We don’t want to put our boys in a situation where they would take a chance. WIVC NORTH SHOWDOWN To the north, Brown County, Beardstown and Camp Point Central all top the league with identical 3-1 records. Beardstown plays this week at Camp Point Central, while Brown County travels to Mendon Unity. Brown County bounced back from a 21-6 loss to Beardstown with a 34-6 win over Routt last Saturday in Jacksonville. If you’ve been looking for an easy explanation as to why Brown County lost to Beardstown, here it is: They played really well, said Brown County coach Tom Little. They scored early and it was a really good game, and we had the turnover at the end of the first half, and it’s hard to come back when you’re down 21-0. But you know, our boys kept fighting. But, credit to Beardstown. Brown County turned Routt over twice in the first quarter, and the Hornets took their lead in this one, taking a 26-0 lead in the second half. After the loss to Beardstown, Little said the Hornets focused on taking care of the little things against Routt. We just have to get better at the little things and make sure we block until the whistle and make sure we finish the tackles, the coach said. And the most important thing is just make sure we play solid football for four quarters and don’t go down or hold up, and I thought they did that today. Little said his team is thrilled with a chance at a conference championship. Were back on that hunt for it, the coach said. The kids knew that was a possibility, and the kids are happy to be on the hunt. So we were happy with this win, but we definitely need to focus on Mendon and make sure we try to win number six and get ourselves into the play-offs for sure.

