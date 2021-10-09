Watertown fifth, wins Sportsmanship Award





SIOUX FALLS Watertown High Schools girls’ tennis team finished a successful season with a fifth-place finish in the state-class AA tournament that concluded Friday. The Arrows scored 269 points and also received the Sportsmanship Award in the 12-team tournament. Rapid City Stevens scored 469.5 points to capture its first state title since 2006. Harrisburg was second with 445, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln with 403.5. Lincoln had won five consecutive state titles, the last three in the one-class system and the first two in the AA class. It was just another great day for Arrow tennis, said Watertown head coach Ryan Zink. I was very happy with the tournament and proud of how the kids played and represented Watertown. The Arrows had three places in singles and all three doubles teams. Leyla Meester, third placed at No. 4 singles, defeated Aberdeen Central’s second-seeded Alice Vogel 6-1, 5-1 in the semi-finals before falling in the championship to Rapid City Stevens’ first-seeded Abby Sherrill 7-6 (0), 6-1. Second-seeded Jaida Young also reached the semi-finals at #3 singles before falling to third-seeded Eloise Geraets of Gharrisburg 6-3, 6-3. Young bounced back to Bergen Quello of Sioux Falls Lincoln 10-6 for third. Faith Berg, sixth-seeded number 6 singles, fell to second-seeded Mckenzie Vickery of Harrisburg 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals and also lost to fourth-seeded Grace Miner of Sioux Falls Lincoln 10- 2 in the third-place match. Grace Ortmeier split two matches on No. 5 singles, beating Beret Hefti of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10-2 before losing to Emma Derynck of Sioux Falls Lincoln in the fifth-place match. Ellie Zink (no. 1 singles) and Josie Heyn (no. 2 singles) fell in the consolation semi-final on Friday. In doubles, Young and Ortmeier lost to top seed Eloise Geraets and Madeline Grabow of Harrisburg 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals before coming back to defeat Quello-Evy Osterloo of Lincoln 10-8 for third place. Zink-Heyn (No. 1) and Master-Sophia Nichols (No. 3) each compete in two races to take fifth place in their respective races. Grace Ortmeier was our only senior and we are going to miss her as a player and a great role model, Zink said. State AA Girls Tennis Tournament Thursday-Friday in Sioux Falls End result Team scores Rapid City Stevens 469.5, Harrisburg 445, Sioux Falls Lincoln 403.5, OGorman 278.5, Watertown 269, Aberdeen Central 215.5, Brandon Valley 171.5, Sioux Falls Jefferson 148.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Brookings 10, Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Washington 0. SINGLES Flight 1 Championship Avery Summer (SFJ) def. Elle Dobbs (SFL), 6-1, 6-2. Third place Alastrina Scott (RCS) beats. Emily Ringgenberg (ABC), 10-0. Ellie Zink, Watertown Lost 10-5 to Maya Jamous of OGorman in consolation semifinals. Flight 2 Championship Charlotte Crawford (SFL) beats. Peyton Ogle (RCS) 6-1, 6-4. Third place Grace Starr (HAR) defeats. Ashlyn Garry (OG) 10-7. Josie Heyn, Watertown Lost 10-7 to Carly Comstock of Aberdeen Central in consolation semifinals. Flight 3 Championship Anna Mueller (RCS) beats. Eloise Geraets (HAR) 6-1, 6-4. Third place Jaida Young (WHAT) beats. Bergen That (SFL) 10-6. Young, Watertown Lost 6-3, 6-3 to Geraets in semi-final. Flight 4 Championship Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. Leyla Meester (WHAT) 7-6 (0), 6-1. Third place Cecelia Bender (OG) beats. Alice Vogel (ABC) 10-4. Master, Watertown Won 6-1, 6-1 against Vogel in semi-final. Flight 5 Championship Emma Thurness (RCS) beats. Madeline Grabow (HAR) 6-2, 6-2. Third place Ellie Huber (OG) beats. Laney Gonsor (ABC) 10-4. Grace Ortmeier, Watertown Won 10-2 against Beret Hefti of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the consolation semi-final and lost 10-8 to Emma Derynck of Sioux Falls Lincoln in the fifth place match. Flight 6 Championship Kaiya Parkin (RCS) defeats. McKenzie Vickery (HAR) 6-1, 7-5. Third place Grace Miner (SFL) def. Faith Berg (WHAT) 10-2. Mountain, Watertown Lost to Vickery 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals. doubles Flight 1 Championship Lincoln (Elle Dobbs-Charlotte Crawford) defeats. Harrisburg (Emma Rangel-Grace Starr) 2-6, 7-5, 6-0. Third place Brandon Valley (Michaela Jerke-Marie Pelletier) beats. Rapid City Stevens (Alastrina Scott-Peyton Ogle) 10-9. Ellie Zink-Josie Heyn, Watertown Won 10-9 against Emily Ringgenberg-Alice Vogel of Aberdeen Central in the consolation semi-final and won 10-9 against Maya Jamous-Ashlyn Garry of OGorman in the fifth place match. Flight 2 Championship Harrisburg (Eloise Geraets-Madeline Grabow) beats. Rapid City Stevens (Abby Sherrill-Emma Thurness) 6-4, 6-2. Third place Watertown (Jaida Young-Grace Ortmeier) beats. Lincoln (Mons Quello-Evy Osterloo) 10-8. Young Ortmeier, Watertown Lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to Geraets-Grabow in semifinal. Flight 3 Championship Harrisburg (Madelyn Eisenbeisz-Mckenzie Vickery) beats. O’Gorman (Lucy Koziara-Collette Haber) 6-1, 6-0. Third place Rapid City beats Stevens (Kaiya Parkin-Anna Mueller). Sioux Falls Lincoln (Emma Derynck-Grace Miner) 10-2. Leyla Meester-Sophia Nichols, Watertown Won 10-1 against Daleth Vazquez-Afton Keller of Sioux Falls Jefferson in the Consolation Semifinals and beat Laney Gonsor-Charlee Galvin of Aberdeen Central 10-5 in the match for fifth place.

