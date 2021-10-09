Sports
Reusse: MSU Mankato, small hockey force on the prairie, makes a big impression
MANKATO Augustana University in Sioux Falls officially announced this week that it plans to kick off its Division I men’s hockey program and have a team on the ice for the 2023-24 season.
Here are a few reasons for this: one, the success of the Sioux Falls Stampede as a leader of attendance in the junior United States Hockey League. Two, the generosity of T. Denny Sanford, who will help build a new arena called Midco.
And there may be a small reason, too: Augustana officials could look just 255 miles east and north and discover that DI hockey success is available even on the prairie.
The role models are the Mavericks of Minnesota State Mankato. On Friday night, the Mavericks and St. Cloud State played in front of an unlimited audience (4,555 was the announced amount) for the first time since the pandemic on March 12, 2020.
The Mavericks were rated #1 and the Huskies were #2, and it stayed that way with a 1-0 win for the home side.
Back for a super-senior season on the NCAA’s pandemic waiver, Dryden McKay registered his 26th career hiatus. That matched the all-time Division I record with Michigan State’s Ryan Miller.
The last few minutes were a struggle, but before that, the state of Minnesota struggled for the Huskies to get to 15 shots. It wasn’t as impressive as the Mavericks choking the Gophers 4-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals last spring, but it was a relentless defense.
Maybe that’s prairie style hockey for Augustana to try and copy.
“I saw Augustana get a new arena,” Minnesota state coach Mike Hastings said Friday afternoon. “The Stampede’s arena is beautiful, and Augustana is getting its own. That guy down there [Sanford] is great to have with you.”
The tasks that remain for Augustana are building a track record and finding the leader.
That was Hastings in Mankato. He came to Mankato in 2012 with a promise from the school that new locker rooms and offices would be added to the downtown area that opened in the mid-1990s. It took three years and a lot of money to get that done.
Troy Jutting, Hastings’ predecessor, spent 23 years on the program as an assistant or head coach. Late in his tenure, Jutting told me he could never have landed a player who offered a Gophers scholarship.
The half dozen blue blood of the Gophers and college hockey will still be teams with a myriad of NHL draw choices, but Hastings has been able to provide a solution by getting players from many corners of junior hockey.
Bob Motzko, who now enjoys the Gophers’ recruiting advantage, also managed to turn St. Cloud State into a power.
Friday’s defensive battle with one goal looked little like the teams’ epic 5-4 national semifinal Huskies in Pittsburgh last April.
“I thought that game in the Frozen Four was a great hockey game,” Hastings said. “It was a night of ups and downs, on the ice and with everyone’s emotions. We were down, then up, and they came up with a way to win.”
Minnesota State did sort it out Friday, as McKay and St. Cloud State goalkeeper David Hrenak were outstanding.
Hastings had played his college hockey at St. Cloud State when Mankato State was a Division II rival. Today, the Huskies are in the rough eight-team NCHC and the Mavericks in the first season in the newly formed eight-team CCHA.
“The footprint is smaller and there are fewer conference games,” Hastings said. “That gives us a chance to play more non-conference series like this with the Huskies, with UMD, like the one we had in Massachusetts last weekend.”
UMass won the Frozen Four as the only non-Minnesota team, beating UMD in the semifinals and then St. Cloud in the finals. The Mavericks got them twice last weekend in Amherst, Massachusetts, with a crowd of nearly 9,000 cheering them on.
The crowd was half on Friday, but it was good to see almost a full house. In March 2020, the Mavericks were 31-5-2 and absolutely packed when the pandemic ended the season in the middle of the conference tournament.
“I think about that every now and then,” Hastings said.
Not so often after the Mavericks won their first two NCAA DI tournament games in 2021, reaching the Frozen Four and having enough respect as the prairie hockey power to be rated #1.
