Affordable Cricket Icon 3 smartphone for $89.99 starting Friday, October 8





ATLANTA 6, October 10, 2021 Cricket Wireless continues to expand its selection of smartphone options for every type of customer. Beginning Friday, October 8, customers can purchase the affordable Cricket Icon 3 in Maritime Blue for $89.99. The Cricket Icon 3 has a fingerprint sensor and a large 6.5-inch HD+ display that makes it easy to watch videos, surf the web and check emails with a crystal-clear image. The Icon 3s camera system includes an 8 MP rear camera with High Dynamic Range and a 5 MP front camera with beauty mode. With a 3,500 mAh battery, the Cricket Icon 3 provides power for up to two days1 so it can handle your busy schedule. The latest Android 11 operating system offers users enhanced security and privacy features, as well as screen recording. The quad-core processor provides a smooth experience when switching between different apps. It also comes with 32GB of internal storage, expandable with microSD card (sold separately), so you’ll have plenty of space to store your favorite photos and videos2. In addition to the entertainment features, the Cricket Icon 3 has a two-year warranty3. Customers who purchase the Cricket Icon 3 with an unlimited subscription of $604 also get a free ad-supported HBO Max subscription5 and 15G of mobile hotspot data. For more information on the Cricket Icon 3, visit www.cricketwireless.com on Friday, October 8.

1Battery usage claims are estimated from a standard mixed-use profile that includes both usage and standby times based on the nationwide Cricket network. Actual battery performance will vary based on factors such as signal strength, network configuration, battery age, operating temperature, features selected, device settings, and usage patterns for voice, data, and other applications.



2Portion of memory occupied by existing content



3For full details on our 2 year worry-free warranty: https://www.cricketwireless.com/support/orders-and-activations/cricket-two-year-worry-free-warranty.html



4Cricket may temporarily slow down data rates if the network is busy.



5Online account required to access HBO Max. Addl fees, usage & restrs apply. See cricketwireless.com/plans for details. About Cricket Wireless

Cricket aims to inspire a smile, one meaningful connection at a time. We provide an easy and high quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and do not require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top brand phones at affordable prices. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest-growing prepaid provider in the United States in the second quarter of 2021 for three years. Visit cricketwireless.com for more information or find a store near you. Stay tuned to the Cricket Newsroom and connect with us Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You’re on Cricket. Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. 2021 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license from Cricket Wireless LLC.

