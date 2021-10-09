Muskegon Area High School Football Scoreboard for Week 7 (October 8)





Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter 23 Football: Mona Shores-Muskegon MUSKEGON — As the final whistle blows into the seventh week of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, we’ve got you covered with all the final scores from across the Muskegon area. Each result impacts the potential playoff points for teams in Michigan, and the stakes continue to climb as we get closer to the postseason later this month. Stay tuned for more of MLive’s high school football coverage as we give you detailed recaps of how each game played out for teams from the Muskegon area. MORE: Pictures of Mona Shores-Muskegon Football Game — FRIDAY SCORES OK GREEN Muskegon 49, Mona Shores 28 Reeths-Puffer 48, Netherlands 20 OK RED Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14 OK BLUE Fruit port 52, Holland Christian 16 Spring Lake 27, Coopersville 20 WEST MICHIGAN CONFERENCE Whitehall 46, Heart 6 Ravenna 17, North Muskegon 6 LAKES EIGHT Belding 44, Ludington 41 Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Manistee 0 CSAA GOLD Fremont 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 6 Big Rapids 21, Grant 12 Reed City 50, Neways 13 CSAA SILVER Holton 56, Hesperia 12 Kent City 50, White Cloud 14 EXPIRED Montague def. Mason County Central on flat fee Oakridge def. Shelby via flat fee MORE: Two football games in the Muskegon area scratched this week — MORE MUSKEGON AREA SPORTS COVERAGE Game Day Muskegon! See Player of the Week winner, Week 7 schedule The wait is over for Muskegon-area football fans as Muskegon and Mona Shores pick it up Family atmosphere much of the success for the Hart girls cross country team Vote for the Muskegon-area High School Soccer Player of the Week (October 1) Vote for the athlete of the week in the Muskegon area from September 28 through October. 5 High School Power Ranking in the Muskegon Area After Week 6 Image of the high school playoffs in the Muskegon area going into week 7 Muskegon Catholic Central Celebrates No. 500 Win in Muskegon Heights Defeat

