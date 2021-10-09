Sports
Tokyo 2020: Takeaways from Shooting Para sport
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games witnessed seasoned stars stamping their greatness, even as new champions emerged with their sharp shooting skills in seven days of thrilling action at the Asaka shooting range.
LEKHARA SUCCESSFULLY HISTORICAL GOLD
It was a story of guts and hard work when teenager Avani Lekhara took the historic gold medal for India and won the women’s R2 10m air rifle with SH1 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, becoming India’s first-ever female Paralympic gold medalist and the nation’s first ever to win gold in 45 years of sports history.
Leak kharas impressive a total of 249.6 points also equaled the world record, while further admitting she felt she was the best in the world. For a 19 year old shooting with such maturity, focus and composure was amazing. She was in fact the only shooter in the final to produce a perfect 10.9 score in the elimination round.
The Tokyo 2020 show makes her a strong prospect for India at the Paris 2024.
SHUFFLE IN MEDAL TABLE, INDIA MOST IMPROVED
While China maintained its stronghold in the medal table by putting four of the 13 golds on the line, countries like India and Serbia improved their show by winning two golds each.
In fact, with new faces on the podium, India was the most improved country at these Games. Lekharas’ historic exploits were followed by Manish Narwhal’s impressive show in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final where he set a Paralympic record of 218.2 points for gold.
It was double joy for India when Singhraj Adana took the silver finish with 216.7 points.
Multiple world champion Dragan Ristics first Paralympic gold in the men’s R5 – mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 final was the highlight for Serbia. It was the country’s first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and Ristic did it in style by overcoming a strong challenge from two-time Paralympic champion Vasyl Kovalchuk of Ukraine.
THE GOLDEN GERMANY CAMPAIGN IN 17 YEARS
Natascha Hiltrop ended Germany’s 17-year wait for a Paralympic gold medal in Shooting Para Sport when she won the historic gold medal in the R3 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 final. In one of the closest finals, in which the medalists were just 0.1 point apart, Hiltrop overcame South Korea’s Jinho Park to improve on her silver medal show in Rio 2016.
Hiltrop was only 0.2 points ahead with one shot to go, and the German showed nerves of steel to shoot 10.6, while Park got 10.7. But it wasn’t enough to beat Hiltrop.
VADOVICOVA SAYS ITSELF BEST EVER
Veronika Vadovicova saved her best for the final day of the Tokyo 2020 Games when she took her fourth Paralympic gold medal by winning the R6 mixed 50m rifle-prone SH1 final.
In yet another meeting on the edge of the seat, Vadovicova came out on top with just 0.4 points ahead of Anna Normann of Sweden.
The win also meant that Vadovicova became Slovakia’s most decorated Paralympics – ahead of table tennis player Jan Riapos – with four gold, silver and bronze from four Games.
ABDULLA SULTAN ALARYANI AGAINST PRESSURE
Veteran gunman Abdulla Sultan Alaryani delivered when needed, recovering national pride of his country UAE after the failure of able-bodied shooters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Alaryani won the UAE’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and triumphed in the R7 mixed 50m air rifle positions SH1 final, a result he had to wait nine years.
The 51-year-old UAE star, who won gold from the 2012 London Games and three silvers from Rio 2016, finished ahead of Rio 2016 champion Laslo Suranji of Serbia (452.9) and Korean Youngjip Shim (442.2).
Knowing how much this gold would mean to his country and compatriots, Alaryani was proud of himself and his achievement and admitted that this was the toughest final he ever played in his career.
CHINESE LEGENDS IN A LEAGUE
Chinese rifle greats Zhang Cuiping and Dong Chao took three titles in a row after triumphing in style at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Chao was at his usual best to win the men’s R1 – 10m air rifle with SH1 with a Paralympic record score of 246.4 points. The Chinese, who led Andrii Doroshenko and Park Jinho from start to finish, was blown away by the result, adding that the gold medals hat-trick exceeded his expectations.
Meanwhile, Cuiping was invincible in the R8 – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 Finals as she claimed her third consecutive title in the event. This was also her fourth consecutive medal in this event, in addition to the gold medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, as well as the bronze in Beijing 2008.
After chasing the German Hiltrop to the last shot, Cuiping rode on her confidence to get a 10.3, while the former managed to get only 8.7 to lose the title to the Chinese.
