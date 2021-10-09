Jonas Eidevall: The new Arsenal boss shoots Gunners to the top of the WSL

Eidevall joined Arsenal in June

Jonas Eidevall has had a near perfect start to life in North London.

A thoughtful manager with clear ambition, the 38-year-old has made a serious impression in his brief stint in the Women’s Super League.

The Swede came out of Rosengard in June and in just four months the Swede has transformed Arsenal into an energetic, forefoot and free-scoring squad – a philosophy that has led to a 100% start to the WSL season as the Gunners top the list to stand. competition with a maximum of 12 points.

Eidevall spoke on the subject as part of an extensive interview with BBC Sport, which also shared his early memories of the game, his admiration for his predecessor Joe Montemurro and his hopes of regaining Arsenal’s position at the top of women’s football. discussed.

‘I needed a place to channel my passion’

Eidevall’s coaching career began as a 23-year-old when he became an assistant to the Swedish men’s team Lund. He led the squad for over three years and went on to win numerous league titles with Rosengard.

“I dreamed of becoming a great player, but I wasn’t talented enough.

“I didn’t have enough direction and I needed a place to channel my passion for the game. I realized I was better at coaching than the other stuff.

“I didn’t know much about the game when I started coaching, but I’ve listened, learned and put a lot of trust in people.

“I love it because I get to work with people. I like to understand and help people. If you invest trust in a person, they will give you something in return.”

‘You win gold, but silver is free’

Until Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat to reigning champions Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League, Eidevall – who hails from Boras in southern Sweden – had won every game as Gunners boss.

“Where I come from, winning is what drives you.

“There’s a saying in my town: ‘You win gold, but you get silver for free.’ Sometimes that can be a burden, because winning is therefore all you want from yourself, but they are all principles that I try to pass on to Arsenal.

“There are never guarantees, but when you can look yourself in the mirror at the end of the day and say you gave everything to be the best, no one can ask for more.”

‘I am grateful to Joe Montemurro’

Eidevall replaced Joe Montemurro, who played just four years at Arsenal and is now the boss of Juventus.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Joe when he coached in Sweden – I was so impressed with him.

“For me to work with a team he has worked with for so long, I feel very privileged.

“The way he implemented his practices, the group he created and how he trained the players, they laid a great foundation.”

‘Ambitious’ Arsenal on the right track

Overseeing a busy summer of transfers, Eidevall witnessed the arrival of a number of new faces in north London, including England striker Nikita Parris and American star Tobin Heath.

“The ambition was a huge factor in my coming here, as was the fact that the club had a lot of motivation to change.

“The board wants to invest and regain the position it has taken in the past and which drew me to the club.

“We have made some great signings, we have a great squad. But one of the most important things is that we also kept a lot of players from last season.

“In football it’s very easy to focus on new players coming in, but sometimes the best buys for clubs are to keep the players who are already performing at a high level in that environment.”

‘We have to beat the top teams to win trophies’

Arsenal are unbeaten in domestic competitions so far this season

With four wins out of four, the Gunners have got off to a perfect start to the new WSL campaign, scoring 16 goals and beating champions Chelsea.

“I want my Arsenal team to be seen as a very, very good team.

“I want our pressure to be more intense and aggressive and I want to be able to change the momentum when we play against the top teams.

“Arsenal played a lot of good football last season, but they didn’t perform at their best against the best teams like Chelsea and Manchester City. If you want to win trophies, you have to do it against the best teams.”