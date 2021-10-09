Honolulu is easing COVID-19 rules for organized gatherings, football and other events





Honolulu will soon begin allowing a limited number of fans to attend University of Hawaii football games and other outdoor events as it begins to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said on Friday they are making the move in response to rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalized patients and test positivity rates. From October 13, outdoor sports and concert venues will be allowed to have up to 1,000 visitors or up to 50% of their full capacity, whichever is smaller. For Hawaii’s next home game on October 23, attendance will likely be limited to family and friends of players. Participants must be vaccinated, wear masks and maintain physical distance. No food or drink is allowed, except water, according to the guidelines. Restrictions on indoor entertainment, outdoor weddings and funerals, golf tournaments, road racing and triathlons will also be relaxed. City and County of Honolulu Beginning October 20, indoor seated entertainment events can take place with 500 attendees or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller. As with outdoor events, all attendees must be vaccinated. From October 20, interactive outdoor events such as weddings will also be allowed with up to 150 people or 50% capacity including staff. Food and drink will be allowed. The last call for alcohol on Oahu will be extended until midnight in bars and restaurants immediately after the new order is signed, the Honolulu mayor’s office said. The size of social gatherings for all other events follows the current guidelines of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Ige said the goal was to manage Hawaii’s healthcare infrastructure while taking cautious risks and rebuilding the state’s economy. This is not a clear signal. The pandemic is far from over in Hawaii, in the nation and around the world, Ige said. On Oahu, approximately 72% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 84% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Ige said conditions were different now than before in the pandemic. At this time last year, the governor said 7-10% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized. The current rate is 1-2%, he said. Also, monoclonal antibody treatments can prevent serious illness and hospitalization when administered during the first five days of infection, he said. The governor said he is working with the mayors of Kauai, Maui and Hawaii counties to relax the rules on their respective islands. He also expects to make an announcement next week about inviting visitors to return to the islands. In late August, Ige asked visitors to restrict travel to Hawaii as the state struggled with an increase in cases caused by the Delta variant. Many travelers still came, but visitor numbers dropped significantly.

