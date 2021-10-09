Colgate ruins Catamounts season opener

The University of Vermont men’s hockey team had a perfect start to the 2021-22 season: scoring 2 minutes on the power play, no less for a rocking student section at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

But those good feelings only lasted a minute.

Colgate reacted quickly and then scored four more goals without a response from Catamount to take a 5-3 nonconference win on Friday night.

The Catamounts made a comeback bid and scored twice in a span of 33 seconds into the third period, but goalkeeper Carter Gylander and the Colgate defenders suppressed UVM’s rush in the closing minutes.

“We have to find a way not to just make it a 20-minute game,” UVM coach Todd Woodcroft said of his team’s effort in the third period. “Thanks to their goaltending, to their defensive structure, we had chance after chance.”

A play penalty delay gave UVM an immediate opportunity to show its power play, a unit that went through a lot of work in the off-season. Gylander fired the way Cory Babichuks fired from the point, driving the puck to Robbie Stucker, who set up a pole that slid inside the left post for the 1-0 advantage.

“The power play was one of the things we wanted to tackle this summer. It wasn’t something anyone was afraid of,” Woodcroft said. “I think people are going to have a little bit of fear in our power game now.”

Colgate then worked out UVM for the tying run and the go-ahead goal. Ben Raymond rushed and won the battle for possession against a UVM player near mid-ice, and the Colgate freshman fired a shot past goalkeeper Gabe Carriere (18 saves). Raymond’s break goal came 1:05 after Stucker’s opening position.

In the power play, nearly 8 minutes later, Nick Anderson kept the puck in the UVM zone and defeated a Catamount player on the boards to prevent the reset. The puck cycled back to Anderson, who entered a shot that changed Josh McKechney’s direction through Carriere for a 2-1 lead.

Three minutes later, Anderson doubled the advantage by scoring on an almost identical play on his assist. Anderson circled to create space along the shelves, then uncorked a wristband that Carriere couldn’t see through a screen.

Woodcroft said his defenders should try harder to help the keeper.

“We are looking for our defenders to box out and clear lanes so that our goalkeepers can see everything clearly,” said Woodcroft.

In the second period, Colton Young made a left charge through Ethan Manderville’s feed from behind the net and Josh McKechney defeated Carriere by five holes to take the visitors’ lead to 5-1.

“I think there’s a maturity level. These guys are 19 and 20 years old and they’re up against some pretty battle-hardened guys,” Woodcroft said. “Sometimes the mental lag you have comes at a price. There were a lot of mental mistakes for us in the first 40 minutes.”

Will Zapernick scored UVM’s second goal. The sophomore beat his man down the boards and shoved a centering pass for Will Lemay to knock in (the goal needed a video review from the referee for confirmation). Philip Lagunov scored 33 seconds later and put in an intense push in the last 14 minutes.

The Catamounts finished the third period with a 19-4 shot lead (and 41-27 for the game), but couldn’t beat Gylander for a fourth time. UVM also drew Tyler Harmon, who took over from Carriere at the start of the third, for a sixth skater for the final 2:44.

Woodcroft said Friday’s third period was the team’s best 20 minutes in a long time. Although changes in the lineup should be expected for Saturday.

“We’re going to have some more conversations about the structure we need to have and the cost of losing a fight with a stick, the cost of losing a fight to the wall,” Woodcroft said.

Vermont and Colgate conclude the series Saturday night in Gutterson. The puck falls at 7 p.m.

