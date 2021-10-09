Sports
Heels Earn 3-1 win over Wake Forest
Nia Parker-Robinson led the team with 17 kills, her tenth straight game in double figures, while Mabrey Shaffmaster, which had 16 kills and seven digs, set a new career high with an attack clip of .419.
After missing Carolina’s two games in Florida, Kaya Merkler returned to the starting grid, contributing 10 kills and a team-high five blocks.
The Heels hit .285 in the game, their best attacking clip since facing Davidson on September 18.
How it happened (18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21)
Despite opening the game with four straight points, Carolina (12-4, 1-4 ACC) fell behind early in set one. Wake (10-6, 1-4 ACC) responded by winning eight of the next nine points to take the lead and hold onto the advantage for the rest of the set. Parker-Robinson contributed five kills in set one, while Meghan Neelon had a team-high seven assists and a service ace.
Set two was a back-and-forth battle of runs, with the Tar Heels holding a 15-12 lead halfway through, before Wake recovered to make it within one, 17-18. After the Heels were able to get some separation with back-to-back kills from Parker-Robinson, three straight points from the Deacons evened the set up to 20. Three Wake fouls and a Parker-Robinson kill put Carolina at 24-20, but Wake was able to hold off the match point twice, before a Deacons service foul tied the game by one set apiece.
Set three was marked by six kills from Shaffmaster, two service aces from Parker Austin and 14 assists from Neelon. With six draws and three lead changes in the set, neither team was able to hold onto the lead. The pivotal moment came as the Deacons came in within one to make it 18-19, before the Tar Heels went on a 6-0 run to seal out the set win. The Heels hit .440 in the set, their best offensive set of the night.
Five Shaffmaster kills and three kills each Amanda Fegley, Kaya Merkler, Parker-Robinson and Emily Zinger in set four, the Heels pushed the set to a 25-21 win to win the match, despite a competitive 11-set draw. Olivia Diaz sealed the match with back-to-back service aces.
Hear from the Heels:
General Thoughts
“Tonight’s game was a real battle. I thought Wake Forest played well. They were well prepared and played tenacious in defence. I like the way our team reacted because they were equally prepared and stick to our game plan. “
We were able to make a few adjustments and improve our level and match their defense as the game went on. This was a defining night for our team as we were able to build confidence in making some key moves at the end of sets 2 and 4. I really liked the way Meghan executed a balanced attack and how hard our mids, Merkler and Phegley, worked . Zinger, Parker-Robinson and Shaffmaster played aggressive and smart all the time. Special credit goes to Olivia Diaz who has raised her level as our libero. She made some key defensive stops and her service line performance helped the team at key moments.
We want to build on this, especially playing well in Carmicahel. Now we can focus on our Sunday game and find ways to make further progress to win the weekend at home.” Joe Sagul
Thoughts come in tonight
“I was ready to win a match and ready to pull out all the stops. We talk a lot about ‘aggressive stubbornness’ and having that mentality. It really helps.” to graduate Emily Zinger
The Heels return to Carmichael on Sunday to host Virginia Tech at 1pm
