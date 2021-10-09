All 4 Fairmont Competitors Advance to Section 2A | . Tennis Half News, Sports, Jobs

NS. PETER — The newly crowned Section 2 girls’ tennis team champion and Class A state qualifier Fairmont continued his winning streak during Day 1 of the individual tournament on Friday at the Swanson Indoor Tennis Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.

All four participants from Fairmont, along with a singles and doubles team from Blue Earth Area, made it to the upcoming 9 a.m. individual semifinals on Wednesday at the domed facility in St. Peter.

“Our girls are playing with great confidence after becoming the first (Fairmont girls tennis) team to reach the state tournament in 25 years on Thursday,” said Cardinals head coach Laura Olsen. “Hopefully we can keep that momentum going into next week.”

Fairmont teammates Claire Nemmers and Briana Joseph will hit the Gustavus Adolphus lanes on either side of the elevated viewing area during Day 2 in sectional semifinal singles action, as the cardinals’ tandems of twins Libby and Maggy Totzke, along with Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis, will be in brackets in doubles on Wednesday.

Only two singles netters and two doubles combinations from each section will advance to the Class A individual state competition beginning Thursday, October 28 at 8 a.m. and ending Friday, October 29 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Nemmers, who bagged the No. 2 sectional seed and a first-round bye, will face Blue Earth Area’s No. 3 seeded Marissa Benz in Day 2’s singles game. Valley’s Brooke Zollner in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-1 on Friday.

Benz made the semifinals by knocking out Maple River’s Leah Proehl in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, in the opening round before beating River Valley’s Kaydince Thoms in a sober slugfest, 7-6, 7-5.

Taking in number 5 on the standings, Joseph qualified for the semifinals by opening with consecutive 6-0 set wins over United South Central’s Brylee Neubauer before beating River Valley’s Brooklyn Moldan 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinal decision.

Joseph will face No. 1 seeded state-ranked Jaelyn Haler of St. James Area in Wednesday’s semifinals at Swanson Tennis Center. Haler earned a first-round bye before knocking out Blue Earth Area’s Addison Armstrong in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1.

Armstrong made it to the quarterfinals by slipping to consecutive wins in the shutout set over Maple River’s Kayla Berg.

In the Section 2A doubles bracket, No. 5 seeded Libby Totzke and Maggy Totzke will face No. 1 seed Sailor Mohlenbrock and Allison Bluedorn of St. James Area in Wednesday’s sectional semifinals at the Swanson Tennis Center.

Totzke’s siblings opened up Friday’s action with a 6-1, 6-1 win over USC’s Elizabeth Romano and Lauren Hansen before beating Maple River’s Macy Sohre and Ally Mersman in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0 .

Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn, who scored a first-round bye, defeated Blue Earth Area’s Grace Hanson and Ella Survis in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-4.

Hanson and Survis advanced to the second round serving a 6-1, 7-5 opening loss to Redwood Valley’s Ella Stoneberg and Mila Jenniges.

The number three seeded team of Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis will clash with Blue Earth Area number two seeded Kylie Rosenau and Olivia Dutton in Wednesday’s doubles semifinals in St. Peter.

Hernes and Davis got rid of Redwood Valley’s Avery Wilson and Anneliese Hammer thanks to consecutive 6-0 first-round set wins, before needing a third set in the quarter-finals to qualify for Day 2.

Keyana Haler and Eva Romsdahl of St. James Area claimed a 6-4 first set before Davis and Hernes turned the score in their favor and took the second segment by a 6-4 margin. Davis and Hernes then took three consecutive wins to take a 6-2 win in the third set.

Scoring a first-round bye, Rosenau and Dutton combined the skills of the field to win the quarterfinals 6-1 and 6-1 over USC’s Macy Zebro and Maya Zebro.

Section 2A Individual

Girls Tennis Meet

Singles Bracket

Results round 1

Jaelyn Haler (St. James Area), day

Addison Armstrong (Blue Earth Area) def. Kayla Berg (Maple River), 6-0, 6-0.

Briana Joseph (Fairmont) beats. Brylee Neubauer (United South Central), 6-0, 6-0.

Brooklyn Beats Moldan (River Valley). Lilly DeBlieck (Redwood Valley), 6-0, 6-0.

Marissa Benz (Blue Earth Area) def. Leah Proehl (Maple River), 6-0, 6-0.

Kaydince beats Thoms (River Valley). Mykela Hanson (St James Area), 6-1, 6-0.

Brooke Zollner (Redwood Valley) beats. Maya Hansen (United South Central), 6-0, 6-0.

Claire Nemmers (Fairmont), day.

O

Quarter-finals

Haler (SJA) def. Armstrong (BEA), 6-3, 6-1.

Joseph (FMT) def. Moldan (River), 6-1, 6-1.

Benz (BEA) def. Thoms (River), 7-6, 7-5.

Takers (FMT) def. Zollner (Redwood), 6-0, 6-1.

O

Semi-finals

No. 1 Haler vs. No. 5 Joseph

No. 3 Benz vs. No. 2 Takers

Double bracket

Results round 1

Sailor Mohlenbrock-Allison Bluedorn (St. James Area), bye

Grace Hanson-Ella Survis (Blue Earth Area) defeats. Ella Stoneberg-Mila Jenniges (Redwood Valley), 6-1, 7-5.

Maggy Totzke-Libby defeats Totzke (Fairmont). Elizabeth Romano-Lauren Hansen (United South Central), 6-1, 6-1.

Macy Sohre-Ally Mersman (Maple River) def. Alexis Garza-Brissa Hernandez (River Valley), 6-0, 6-3.

Ellie Hernes-Lauren Davis (Fairmont) beats. Avery Wilson-Anneliese Hammer (Redwood Valley), 6-0, 6-0.

Keyana Haler-Eva Romsdahl (St. James Area) defeats. Kelsey Jaeger-Madison Ward (Maple River), 6-0, 6-3.

Macy Zebro-Maya Zebro (United South Central) defeats. Erika Lozano-Maya Nelson (River Valley), 6-1, 6-2.

Kylie Rosenau-Olivia Dutton (Blue Earth Area), bye

O

Quarter-finals

Mohlenbrock-Bluedorn (SJA) beats. Hanson-E. Survive, 6-3, 6-4.

M. Totzke-L. Totzke (FMT) def. Sohre Mersman (MR) 6-0, 6-0.

Hernes-Davis (FMT) defeats. Haler-Romsdahl (SJA), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Rosenau-Dutton (BEA) defeats. Macy Zebro-Maya Zebro (USC), 6-1, 6-1.

O

Semi-finals

No. 1 Mohlenbrock-Bluedorn vs. No. 5 M. Totzke-L. Totzke

No. 2 Rosenau-Dutton vs. No. 3 Hernes-Davis