England to appoint Ashes team for Australia tour | Cricket News





England captain Joe Root is said to have a full-strength squad to choose from after players’ concerns over coronavirus protocols were allayed; a group of 17 or 18 players likely to be selected, with a separate Lions squad providing injury coverage and training opposition in Australia







England captain Joe Root will name his Ashes squad on Sunday England will name their Ashes squad on Sunday, after this winter’s tour of Australia received conditional approval from the ECB’s Governing Council. Players’ concerns about the coronavirus protocols have been allayed, meaning England captain Joe Root will have a full squad to choose from. Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler had previously discussed their reluctance to accept some of Australia’s strict Covid rules, but the ECB announced Friday that the tour would go ahead subject to “several critical conditions being met”. The squad will likely consist of 17 or 18 players, with a separate English Lions group providing injury coverage and opposition in Australia. England head coach Chris Silverwood chooses the selection with Root England will remain without injured fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone, while Ben Stokes is unlikely to appear in the match as he will be out of the game indefinitely for mental health reasons. The decision to go ahead with the tour, taken at an ECB meeting on Friday, followed positive talks held earlier this week between England players and Cricket Australia (CA). The England cricketers have expressed concern about the terms and conditions for the five-match series, which kicks off in Brisbane on December 8, including quarantine arrangements for them and their families and off-field restrictions. The ECB said in a statement on Friday: “In recent weeks we have made excellent progress in the progress of the England Men’s Ashes Tour. “To facilitate further progress and allow selection, the Governing Council of the ECB met today and gave its approval for the tour to proceed. This decision is subject to a number of critical conditions that will be fulfilled before we to travel. “We look forward to Cricket Australia’s continued assistance to resolve these matters in the coming days.” The five Tests will be played in five states, each of which has its own Covid-19 regulations. The second Test will be a day-nighter in Adelaide (16-20 December) before the traditional Melbourne Boxing Day Test (26-30 December). Sydney will host the fourth Test (January 5-9), ahead of a potential decider at Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18). Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 after a 2-2 draw. Hussain expects England to name full squad Former England Test captain Nasser Hussain said on Friday the announcement suggests players are confident the conditions they wanted for themselves and their families are possible. Speak with Sky Sports NewsHussain said: “I hear that as long as those conditions are met, most players are very happy. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain says he has heard all fit English players want to go to Australia for the Ashes. Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain says he has heard all fit English players want to go to Australia for the Ashes. “They still have injuries with players like Jofra Archer and Olly Stone in the fast bowling division. “Obviously Ben Stokes is the big one and Ben just had that finger surgery. He hasn’t been in the game for some time due to his mental health and we’ll have to wait and see what happens to Ben Stokes later in the tour. “I think [the ECB] will give Ben Stokes as much time as he needs to play cricket again, whether that be this winter or sometime after that.”

