Sports
Texas High School Soccer: Week 7 Scores
AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) District races are taking shape across Central Texas as the final month of the high school regular season begins.
Westlake was shaken after quarterback Cade Klubnik left Friday’s game against Bowie with an injury, but the Chaparrals were not threatened on the scoreboard. Westlake scored 35 points in the first half to rule out the previously undefeated Bulldogs for a 35-0 win.
Westlake and Vandegrift are the last remaining undefeated teams from the Central Texas public school. Vandegrift defeated McNeil 49-7 on Friday night.
In 5A, Manor battled his way to a 45-12 win against Pflugerville, as the Mustangs look poised for a District 11-5A Division 1 playoff spot.
Liberty Hill remained undefeated in the district with a big win over McCallum Friday at Austin’s House Park.
Here’s a complete breakdown of Texas high school football scores as of week seven.
Texas high school football
CLASS 6A=
Tascosa Yellow 34, Yellow 22
Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24
Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0
Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15
Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35
Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0
Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20
Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0
DeSoto 72, Waco 6
Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14
Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21
Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33
Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3
Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17
Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21
Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6
Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18
Killeen Harker Heights 57, Belton 21
Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3
Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14
League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13
Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13
Mansfield Summit 40, N Richland Hills Richland 16
McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20
McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17
Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0
New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20
Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21
Plano East 31, Plano West 14
Prosper 31, McKinney 14
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21
SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21
SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34
SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0
IN Northside Clark 35, IN Madison 21
Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0
Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14
The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21
CLASS 5A=
Aledo 55, Joshua 0
Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0
Brenham 31, Bastrop 10
Burleson 44, Cleburne 14
Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14
Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0
CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
College Station 56, Lufkin 7
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7
Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0
Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7
Frisco 59, Princeton 21
Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16
Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9
Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0
Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43
Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27
Magnolia 42, Waller 6
Manvel 49, Angleton 10
Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7
Montgomery 38, Bryan Rudder 13
Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7
Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10
SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29
SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21
SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0
Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3
Vidor 30, Splendor 20
WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19
CLASS 4A=
Bellville 72, Wharton 0
Brownsboro 27, Mexico 0
Decatur 63, Gainesville 0
Dumas 53, Roswell, NM 0
Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17
Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15
Glen Rose 41, Godley 24
Graham 30, Bridgeport 14
Hereford 35, San Angelo, Lake View 20
Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19
Llano 34, Comfort 0
Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10
Lumberton 46, Livingston 14
Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17
Pampa 58, big spring 7
Paris North Lamar 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Salado 42, Gatesville 6
Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0
Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7
Sweeny 28, The Mark 27
Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37
Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7
Western Columbia 56, Needville 35
WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0
CLASS 3A=
Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29
Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13
Callisburg 51, Nocona 7
CC London 43, Progresso 0
Children’s clothing 70, Dimmitt 0
Cisco 54, Winters 6
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14
Coleman 47, De Leon 0
Denver City 20, Lamesa 0
Eastland 48, Millsap 27
Friona 62, Tulia 42
Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0
Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14
Karnes City 22, Dilley 0
Kountze 21, Corrigan Camden 14
Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
Newton 51, New Waverly 24
Odem 56, Banquet 0
Poth 21, Stockdale 0
San Angelo Grape Creek 17, pony 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, early 7
Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7
Van Vleck 44, Danbury 12
CLASS 2A=
Albany 83, Meridian 7
Baird 72, Santa Anna 24
Bovina 6, Sudan 0
Bruni 52, La Pryor 0
Centerville 38, Alto 16
Clarendon 58, Memphis 6
Crawford 33, Hamilton 14
Dhanis 60, Benavides 0
Eldorado 64, Miles 14
Falls City 50, Yorktown 12
Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12
Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6
Granger 35, Milan 7
Grapeland 56, Groveton 7
Gruver 27, Vega 26
Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Hico 14, Cross Plains 6
Holland 50, Moody 7
Iola 20, Bartlett 12
Italy 23, Marlin 21
Leakey 77, Perrin Whitt 32
Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6
March 56, Chilton 6
Mason 54, center 0
Münster 77, era 20
New Deal 48, Hale Center 8
Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0
Olney 53, Monday 6
Petrolia 42, Chico 18
Ralls 68, Hamlin 0
Refugio 72, Bloomington 0
Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6
Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6
Seymour 41, Electra 7
Sunset 7, message 0
Three Rivers 41, Freer 7
Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6
Wellington 44, Shamrock 14
Wink 33, Seagraves 21
CLASS 1A=
Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20
Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20
Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62
Gordon 58, Evant 12
Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6
Ira 54, Roby 8
Iredell 52, Kopperl 6
Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6
Knox City 72, Paducah 56
Loraine 62, Trent 0
Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12
Meadow 67, Wellman Union 22
Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8
Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0
New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25
Ranger 52, Zephyr 16
Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38
Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8
Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18
Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6
Sterling City 50, Bronte 0
Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6
Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0
White deer 83, Claude 38
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St Joseph 7
Dallas Christian 15, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21
Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10
FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6
Houston St. Johns 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0
Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7
John Cooper 50, Casady, Oklahoma 7
Lubbock Christ the King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18
SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7
SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26
OTHER=
Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22
Calvert def. Penelope, forfeit
EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0
FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8
Hedley def. Darrouzett, forfeit
Kress def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22
Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oakwood vs. DimeBox, ccd.
Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.
