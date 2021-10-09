Andy Murray celebrates return of wedding rings with crushing Indian Wells victory | Tennis





Andy Murray, reunited with his wedding ring, played some of his best tennis when he defeated Adrian Mannarino in their first round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Murray celebrated the return of the rings by beating Mannarino, the Frenchman, 6-3 6-2 in the first round in the California desert. Murray explained: So basically the day after we realized they were, say, misplaced or someone had moved them, I went and spoke a few times that day with the lost and found at the hotel. They said they found nothing. I spoke to security. They said they found nothing. I was like, well, they’re gone. I would report to the police to try to get them back or to increase my chances of getting them back. Anyway, I went to the hotel and explained to them that I was going to do that. They then decided to write down all my details, the details of the shoes, ring, took me to the parking lot and asked exactly where I parked. I asked them if they could look at the cameras. They showed up about an hour later. One of the hotel employees found them in their lost property. So yes, luckily we managed to get them back, which was good. Murray will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in round two. Kei Nishikori is another player fighting his way back from injury as one of Murray’s old opponents triumphed in three sets against Portuguese Joao Sousa. The Japanese player came out of a set-down to win 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-2 and clashed with Briton Dan Evans. Cameron Norrie takes on Tennys Sandgren after the American defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-3. Sandgren’s compario Frances Tiafoe defeated the unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-4 6-4 and another American, Jenson Brooksby, after an impressive US Open, defeated the turkeys Cem Ilkel 7-6 (5) 6-4. There were also victories for former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson, Australian John Millman and German Jan-Lennard Struff.

