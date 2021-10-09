No. 4 Penn State Drops 1-0 Game to No. 5 Rutgers in Top 5 B1G Battle





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-3, 3-2 B1G), No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, dropped a hard-fought game against No. 5 Rutgers (10-2, 3-1 B1G) in a top five Big Ten showdown Friday. The squad of head coach Char Morett-Curtiss lost 1-0 to the Scarlet Knights at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Rutgers controlled the pace early in the game and kept the ball in the Penn State circle for most of the first period, rolling up a 4-1 lead in shots in the 3:00 PM opening alone. The Nittany Lion Defense, with Gery Schnarrs (Camp Hill, Pennsylvania), Elena you (Grave, Netherlands) and Kelsey Love (State College, Pa.) anchoring it kept the Knights from threatening the cage and while Rutgers kept the pressure on Penn State goalkeeper Brie Shack (Allentown, Pa.) Early on, Barraco was forced into only one save. Penn State turned the tables against Rutgers in the second period, but took three shots while holding RU to nothing. The Nittany Lions began to pressure Rutgers and goalkeeper Gianna Glatz, forcing Glatz to make two saves. Pen State’s violation also forced three penalty corners, two of which were late in the period. Anna Simon (Hanau, Germany) had a shot from a corner saved by Glatz, while Vos had another shot from a late corner saved by the Knight keeper. The two teams each had four shots in the opening half, while Penn State led 4-2 in penalty corners. Glatz had three saves for Rutgers, while Barraco had one for the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s offense tried to go unnoticed in the third period. The Nittany Lions matched the Scarlet Knights shot-for-shot, with each team taking five. But Glatz was able to prevent Penn State from finding the cage and made four more saves in the third period. Barraco had two saves in the period, but Rutgers managed to find the back of the cage. Three minutes into the period, Rutgers took a penalty corner, taken by Katie Larmour. Liz Romano’s first shot was blocked and Rachel Houston grabbed the rebound, dribbled to the left and scored unassisted at 11:50am to score the only goal of the game. The Nittany Lions and Knights battled it out evenly for the last 3:00 PM, with Rutgers being able to defend a late outburst from Lion, including four penalty corners in the last minute of the game. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t get a shot to the cage and Rutgers held on to the narrow 1-0 victory. “We didn’t play with good execution today and that cost us,” said Morett-Curtiss. “We talked about taking advantage of our chances in the circle, but we didn’t execute our game plan. We didn’t do well on our penalty corners either.” Rutgers defeated Penn State 12-11 over the course of the game, but the Nittany Lions held a 12-8 lead in penalty corners. Glatz finished the game with eight saves while Barraco had six for Penn State. Penn State is now 8-3 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten. Rutgers 10-2, 3-1 B1G. The Nittany Lions will host Bucknell in a non-conference fight tomorrow, Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m. Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion field hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey. GAME BREAK SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL PENN STATE 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 1 0 1 STATS: PSU RU Shots 11 12 Corners 12 8 SCORING OVERVIEW (goal/assist) TIME 3rd: RU Rachel Houston (unassisted); 11:50 TIPPERS: MIN GA S nutrition: Brie Shack 60:00 1 6 RU: Gianna Glatz 60:00 0 8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/10/8/field-hockey-no-4-penn-state-drops-1-0-game-to-no-5-rutgers-in-top-5-b1g-battle.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos