Operation football: week 8





GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WBAY) – De Pere claimed at least part of the FRCC title with a 17-14 win over Pulaski in the Operation Football Game of the Week. Meanwhile, Luxembourg-Casco withdrew too late in the North Eastern Conference for a major victory over Freedom. Action 2 Sports Dave Schroeder highlights the highlights of another night under the lights. Part one of this week’s Operation Football is above with video of part two below. Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 20 Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18 Alma/Pepin 37, Blair-Taylor 8 Almond Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeiture Amherst 46, Manawa 6 Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7 Aquino 32, Prescott 15 Arcadia 38, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau 0 Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6 Auburndale 23, Marathon 8 Baldwin Woodville 33, Amery 24 Bangor 37, Brookwood 7 Baraboo 28, Sauk Prairie 19 Barron 28, Cameron 0 Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6 Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20 Beloit Memorial 24, Madison LaFollette 21 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 2, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0 Black River Falls 41, Viroqua 22 Bonduel 1, Mishicot 0 Brilion 34, Chilton 7 Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6 Cashton 47, Royall 8 Catholic Central 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14 Catholic Monument 68, Wauwatosa East 10 Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18 Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6 Clayton 41, Siren 12 Colby 62, Ladysmith 6 Colby for sure. Owen-Withee, forfeit Coleman 54, Crandon 6 Crivitz 49, Menominee Indian 14 Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20 DC Everest 30, Hortonville 15 Darlington 32, Belleville 20 De Pere 17, Pulaski 14 DeForest 42, Watertown 6 Durand 38, Fall Creek 20 Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16 Edgewood 41, Evansville 0 Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7 Florence 44, Wausaukee 16 Fox Valley Lutheran 35, New London 14 Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7 Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3 Gilman 49, Lincoln 0 Grantsburg 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 6 Greendale 21, South Milwaukee 7 Greenwood 2, Port Edwards 0 Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34 Hurley 42, Unit 6 Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0 Ithaca 35, De Soto 0 Jefferson 21, Edgerton 0 Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22 Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8 Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11 Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0 Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Michigan 21 Kimberly 36, Neenah 23 La Crosse Central 39, Sparta 7 La Crosse Logan 25, Holmen 22 Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas Lake 0 Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit Lake Mills 27, Lodi 20 Laona-Wabeno 64, Elcho/White Lake 22 Small Chute 17, Marinette 16 Lomira 14, Laconia 8 Luck 63, Shell Lake 57 Luxembourg-Casco 28, Freedom 10 Madison Memorial 40, Madison West 14 Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 20 Markesan 53, Cambridge 20 Marquette University 35, Brookfield East 34 Marshall 59, Palmyra-Eagle 0 Martin Luther 28, Racine St Catherines 0 Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14 Menasha 59, Sheboygan South 28 Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 14 Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0 Milton 38, Oregon 20 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 16 Milwaukee Marshall / Carmen NW / Milw Juneau / Milw Languages ​​67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech / Milw Arts 0 Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6 Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0 Monona Grove 20, Portage 16 Monroe 42, McFarland 7 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18, Fort Atkinson 12 Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 21 Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0 Necedah 34, Luther 20 Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo Fairchild 12 New Auburn 50, Bruce 14 New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 6 New Berlin West 42, Pius XI Catholic 0 New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18 New Richmond 10, Hudson 7 Nicolet 43, West Bend East 7 Northwest 46, St. Croix Falls 20 Oak Creek 51, Racine Enclosure 0 Osceola 35, Somerset 8 Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8 Ozaukee 27, Oostburg 23 Pacelli 51, Loyal 0 Pardeeville 54, Dodgeland 6 Peshtigo final. Clintonville, forfeit Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16 Pittsville 28, wild rose 14 Platteville 34, Richland Center 14 Plymouth 48, Ripon 13 Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26 Poynette 40, Mauston 8 Prairie Farm 46, Frederic 14 Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12 Racine Horlick 51, Kenosha Indian Trail 49 Regis 27, Stanley Boyd 19 Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0 Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0 River Falls 36, Onalaska 27 Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7 Shawano 24, Seymour 7 Sheboygan Falls 28, Berlin 27 Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0 Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 6 Pendulum 35, West Bend West 0 South door 18, Oconto 12 Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit Spooner 42, Chetek Weyerhaeuser 0 Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14 Sun Prairie 26, Middleton 21 Thorp 2, Almond Bancroft 0 Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0 Union Grove 27, Badger 22 University School of Milwaukee 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21 Valders 20, Keel 14 Verona area final. Madison East, forfeit Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0 Waterloo 33, Clinton 18 Watertown Luther Prep 27, Big Foot 14 Waukesha West 34, Waukesha South 0 Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6 Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6 West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0 West Salem 53, Tomah 6 Westby 36, Altoona 20 Westosha Central 25, Elkhorn Area 24 Winneconne 35, Waupaca 14 Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Marshfield 7 Wrightstown 35, Kingsford, Michigan 0 Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

